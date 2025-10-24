İmamoğlu faces new probe over espinoge allegations, journalist detained

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu is facing a new investigation over alleged espionage, with journalist Merdan Yanardağ detained as part of the probe, authorities announced on Oct. 24.

İmamoğlu, a prominent figure from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), has been imprisoned since March over a corruption case and already faces a string of other criminal proceedings.

The latest inquiry on Oct. 24 stems from encrypted messages retrieved from the phone of Hüseyin Gün, an espionage suspect arrested in July, prosecutors announced.

Prosecutors alleged that during the 2019 local elections, İmamoğlu coordinated his campaign in concert with the FETÖ terrorist organization and certain foreign intelligence agencies, purportedly engaging in efforts to manipulate the electoral process — acts which they claim amount to espionage.

İmamoğlu won the Istanbul elections in 2019, transferring the city’s administration to the CHP for the first time in years. Since then, the metropolis has been under the rule of the main opposition.

The Oct. 24 probe’s media dimension centers on Tele1 TV’s Editor-in-Chief Yanardağ, whose home and office were searched by police, the prosecutors noted.

A statement asserted that Gün communicated with İmamoğlu’s adviser, Necati Özkan, for a series of instructions.

The statement further contended that Yanardağ maintained extensive correspondence with Gün concerning espionage activities.

An examination of Gün’s encrypted phone and handwritten materials reportedly yielded images of military-grade weapons and munitions, along with passport photographs of Israeli nationals allegedly active in military or political spheres.

Investigators also claimed Gün was in frequent contact with FETÖ affiliates and various foreign consular officials.

Authorities alleged that İmamoğlu and Gün had direct contact and attended joint meetings.

A parallel investigation into the Istanbul Municipality accused the institution of data breaches through its digital platforms. The “İstanbul Senin” application allegedly leaked the personal data of 4.7 million users, while the “İBB Hanem” app purportedly exposed voting data for 11 million citizens.

Prosecutors have issued detention warrants for 13 individuals as part of the operation.

İmamoğlu and his adviser Özkan, both already arrested on corruption charges, are expected to be brought before prosecutors for further questioning.

In addition to corruption and espionage, İmamoğlu faces separate indictments over alleged forgery of his university diploma, insulting an expert witness and other offenses — some carrying potential prison terms and political bans.

İmamoğlu and the CHP have dismissed the accusations as a politically motivated campaign against the popular opposition figure, with senior party officials describing the recent espionage probe as “the final stage of authoritarianism.”