IFC invests $50 million in Küçükçalık Group

IFC invests $50 million in Küçükçalık Group

ISTANBUL
IFC invests $50 million in Küçükçalık Group

The World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) has announced a $50 million investment in Küçükçalık Tekstil, a home textiles manufacturer operating in Türkiye and Egypt, to support its capacity expansion efforts and help enhance its sustainability practices.

 

IFC’s loan consists of $30 million from IFC’s own account and $20 million from IFC’s Managed Co-Lending Portfolio Program (MCPP).

 

“This investment enables Küçükçalık to boost its production capacity sustainably by building a new polyester chip manufacturing plant, expanding its yarn spinning facility, and establishing a textile recycling facility in its manufacturing unit in Sakarya, Türkiye,” IFC said in a statement.

 

Additionally, the installation of rooftop solar photovoltaic systems in Küçükçalık’s manufacturing unit in the province of Bursa will significantly boost sustainability efforts, it added.

 

IFC’s investment is projected to create approximately 700 direct and indirect jobs, boosting employment in Türkiye, according to the statement.

 

Türkiye represents IFC's third-largest country exposure globally, with a committed portfolio of close to $5.4 billion as of December.

 

IFC said it had supported private sector development in Türkiye for more than 50 years, with investments of over $20 billion in the last decade alone.

Investment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November
LATEST NEWS

  1. UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

    UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

  2. Galataport shares to be acquired by creditor banks

    Galataport shares to be acquired by creditor banks

  3. STM signs deal to build ships for Portuguese Navy

    STM signs deal to build ships for Portuguese Navy

  4. Further hike in UK inflation hits rate cut chance

    Further hike in UK inflation hits rate cut chance

  5. Home sales remain strong, rising 64 percent in November

    Home sales remain strong, rising 64 percent in November
Recommended
UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November
Galataport shares to be acquired by creditor banks

Galataport shares to be acquired by creditor banks
STM signs deal to build ships for Portuguese Navy

STM signs deal to build ships for Portuguese Navy
Further hike in UK inflation hits rate cut chance

Further hike in UK inflation hits rate cut chance
Home sales remain strong, rising 64 percent in November

Home sales remain strong, rising 64 percent in November
Nissan and Honda in talks on closer collaboration

Nissan and Honda in talks on closer collaboration

Barcelona tourist flat owners claim $4.4 bln for closure plan

Barcelona tourist flat owners claim $4.4 bln for closure plan
WORLD Zelensky huddles with European leaders as Trump looms

Zelensky huddles with European leaders as Trump looms

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets Wednesday with NATO chief Mark Rutte and key European leaders in Brussels to discuss "next steps" on Russia's war as Donald Trump prepares to take office in the United States.
ECONOMY UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

The United Arab Emirates emerged as the leading market for the Turkish jewelry sector, with exports to the country reaching an impressive $2.3 billion in the first 11 months of 2024.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿