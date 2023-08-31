IFC invests $1.46 billion in Türkiye

IFC invests $1.46 billion in Türkiye

ISTANBUL
IFC invests $1.46 billion in Türkiye

International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has said it has invested over $1.46 billion in Türkiye to support private sector development in fiscal year 2023.

That was in addition to $662 million mobilized from other investors, helping to accelerate economic growth, boost job creation, support exports, and tackle climate change amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, the IFC said in a statement.

In line with IFC's strategic priorities, its investments in Türkiye between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, focused on enhancing the country's competitiveness, boosting access to finance, addressing the gender gap, and fighting climate change.

“In addition, IFC facilitated $966 million of cross-border trade through banks participating in its global trade finance program.”

It is crucial for IFC to support Türkiye during these challenging times, said Wiebke Schloemer, IFC Director for Türkiye and Central Asia.

“As the country recovers from the recent earthquakes and continues to address economic uncertainty, IFC continues to support private sector development in Türkiye and boost the country's competitiveness by investing in crucial infrastructure, bolstering the manufacturing sector, supporting exports, and increasing access to critical finance.”

IFC said it has supported private sector development in Türkiye for more than 50 years, with investments of nearly $11 billion in the last decade alone.

Türkiye represents IFC's third-largest country exposure globally, with a committed portfolio of close to $4.7 billion as of June 2023.

Investment, Turkish, Economy,

TÜRKIYE Mansur Yavaş set to run again for Ankara mayor

Mansur Yavaş set to run again for Ankara mayor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Mansur Yavaş set to run again for Ankara mayor

    Mansur Yavaş set to run again for Ankara mayor

  2. Erdoğan, Putin to hold key talks on grain deal on Sept 4

    Erdoğan, Putin to hold key talks on grain deal on Sept 4

  3. Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter

    Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter

  4. Trump inflated net worth up to $2.2 bn per year from 2011 to 2021: prosecutors

    Trump inflated net worth up to $2.2 bn per year from 2011 to 2021: prosecutors

  5. Gabon coup leaders make general transitional president

    Gabon coup leaders make general transitional president
Recommended
Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter

Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter
Türkiye seeks to boost Saudi trade to $30 billion

Türkiye seeks to boost Saudi trade to $30 billion
Landlords making excessive demands on potential tenants

Landlords making excessive demands on potential tenants
Banking sector’s net profit up 41 percent

Banking sector’s net profit up 41 percent
Russia earns less from oil and spends more on war

Russia earns less from oil and spends more on war
EU fossil fuel energy output hits record low

EU fossil fuel energy output hits record low
WORLD Trump inflated net worth up to $2.2 bn per year from 2011 to 2021: prosecutors

Trump inflated net worth up to $2.2 bn per year from 2011 to 2021: prosecutors

Donald Trump routinely overvalued his net worth by billions of dollars each year between 2011 and 2021, New York's attorney general alleged on Wednesday.

ECONOMY Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter

Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter

Türkiye’s economy grew by a more-than-expected 3.8 percent in the second quarter of 2023 from a year ago, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are on a U.S. Open collision course as the final Grand Slam tournament of season gets under way Monday with American teenager Coco Gauff chasing a breakthrough first major title.