IEA chief calls for critical minerals supply diversification

IEA chief calls for critical minerals supply diversification

LONDON
IEA chief calls for critical minerals supply diversification

The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) has called for efforts to prevent monopolies in the supply of critical minerals like copper and zinc, which are essential for clean energy technologies.

"Most of these critical minerals are currently controlled by just one or two countries and it is important to ensure diversity in clean energy," Fatih Birol told Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the Future of Energy Security summit, co-hosted by the IEA and the U.K. government in London on April 24-25.

"If a single country holds a large share of these resources, it could pose a significant risk," Birol added.

He highlighted that critical minerals like copper and zinc are vital for clean energy technologies, including solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicles and batteries.

He noted a major transformation in the global energy sector, stating that while oil, gas, and coal remain important, most growth is now driven by clean energy sources.

Birol noted that China is a major player in the sector and has contributed significantly to lowering the cost of clean energy technologies.

However, he warned: “This is not about whether a country is good or bad. If there is a technical problem or a geopolitical development in that country, entire energy supply chains could be jeopardized."

"In this respect, it is not wise to put all eggs in one basket, diversification is necessary," he added.

According to the US Geological Survey's 2024 data, China produces 69 percent of the world's rare earths and controls nearly half of global reserves.

It also dominates 90 percent of refining capacity, the crucial step that turns mined minerals into usable materials.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

    Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

  2. Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships

    Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships

  3. Antalya hosts NATO Parliamentary Assembly seminar on security

    Antalya hosts NATO Parliamentary Assembly seminar on security

  4. Türkiye, Greece hold military talks in Thessaloniki

    Türkiye, Greece hold military talks in Thessaloniki

  5. Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

    Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook
Recommended
Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook
EV tax breaks double sales, draw European factories

EV tax breaks double sales, draw European factories
Türkiyes energy bill burden to ease with declining oil prices: Experts

Türkiye's energy bill burden to ease with declining oil prices: Experts
Business leaders focus on Erdoğan’s Italy visit for new deals

Business leaders focus on Erdoğan’s Italy visit for new deals
Call center sector targets global growth with service exports

Call center sector targets global growth with service exports
BRICS set to meet over Trump trade policies

BRICS set to meet over Trump trade policies
Conflicts spur unprecedented rise in military spending

Conflicts spur 'unprecedented' rise in military spending
WORLD Germanys next cabinet takes shape with Turkish origin politician pick

Germany's next cabinet takes shape with Turkish origin politician pick

Germany's conservatives under chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz on Monday announced their cabinet ministers, including an outspoken Ukraine backer as foreign minister, before they are set to take power next week.

ECONOMY Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan is set to address the parliament's planning and budget committee on May 6, providing insights into the country's economic situation, inflation and monetary policy.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿