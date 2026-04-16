IEA chief Birol named sole Turkish figure on Time’s most influential list

ISTANBUL

International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol has secured his place as the sole Turkish figure on American news magazine Time’s prestigious list of the 100 most influential people for 2026.

Birol was included in the “Leaders” category, reflecting his prominent role in shaping global energy policy at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions and energy security concerns.

In a profile published by Time, Jason Bordoff, director of the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University, praised Birol’s leadership.

He noted that the world is “fortunate” to have Birol at the helm of the IEA during a period when energy has returned to the center of global affairs.

Bordoff highlighted Birol’s efforts to maintain international cooperation and uphold the agency’s founding mission of energy security despite increasing global fragmentation.

Birol has served as Executive Director of the IEA since September 2015 and has been reappointed twice, in 2018 and 2022. He is the first head of the agency to be unanimously elected by all member countries since its establishment in 1974.

Having joined the IEA in 1995 on a short-term contract, Birol rose through the ranks to become one of the most influential voices in global energy geopolitics, advising governments and world leaders.

In a previous interview with the state-run Anadolu Agency, Birol reflected on his academic years, describing himself as an average student and emphasizing that early academic performance does not necessarily determine future success.

He encouraged young people to pursue careers they are passionate about, noting that dedication and interest can lead to strong professional achievements.

This years’ Time list also includes a wide range of political leaders such as Donald Trump, Mark Carney, Marco Rubio, Xi Jinping and Mette Frederiksen, alongside figures from entertainment, science and business.

Among those recognized in the arts and entertainment categories are filmmaker Jafar Panahi, actor Benicio del Toro and actor Ben Stiller.