ICU rates hit 72 pct across Türkiye, surging to 83 pct in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca reported an increase in nationwide intensive care unit occupancy rates compared to the previous year, noting an overall 72 percent rate across Türkiye but a heightened 83 percent rate in Istanbul.

Koca stated that the regular hospital bed occupancy stands at 65 percent without significant issues. However, he pointed out that the ICU occupancy rate has risen slightly compared to the previous year, with Istanbul experiencing the highest increase. In response to the surge, efforts are underway to expand bed capacity in Istanbul, with healthcare professionals working tirelessly to navigate the situation smoothly.

"During the winter months, there is an increase in upper respiratory tract infections, especially those caused by viruses. Due to seasonal conditions, this is an expected outcome, so there is no cause for concern. However, compared to the same period last year, there has been an increase of nearly 20 percent in emergency room admissions. The most common cases include influenza, followed by RSV and Covid," Koca said.

Addressing the infection rates, Koca mentioned, "It is important to note that individuals with chronic illnesses, pregnant women, elderly above the age of 65, and infants under 2 years old may be more affected. Therefore, seeking emergency services without delay is crucial. If you are in the risk group, getting vaccinated is essential. If you have an infection, you should wear masks."

Amidst a seasonal rise in respiratory infections, Minister Koca emphasizes a proactive approach for high-risk individuals, with a focus on efficiently handling increased demand for intensive care facilities, especially in Istanbul.