Iconic statues placed across Antalya for film festival

Iconic statues placed across Antalya for film festival

ANTALYA
Iconic statues placed across Antalya for film festival

Iconic golden Venus statues grace the southwestern resort city of Antalya’s vibrant tableau as it gears up for the 62nd International Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, Türkiye’s longest-running and most prestigious cinema event, from Oct. 24 to Nov. 2.

 

This year, in celebration of the festival’s 62nd edition, 62 Venus statues — depicting the goddess holding an orange — are being placed at symbolic points across Antalya.

 

The first of the statues was set up near the Antalya Municipality’s Atatürk Cultural Center, at the Antalyaspor roundabout, while others will adorn locations such as Beach Park, Üç Kapılar, the airport, Selekler Çarşı and key intersections throughout the city.

 

Refurbished and freshly painted, the statues are intended to bring the festival spirit alive well before the screenings begin.

 

Founded in 1963, the Golden Orange Film Festival has grown into a cornerstone of Turkish and international cinema.

 

Over the decades, it has served as a platform for both acclaimed filmmakers and emerging talent, often hailed as “Türkiye’s Oscars.” The festival showcases a rich program of national and international films, including competitions in feature-length, documentary and short categories, while also hosting panels, workshops and industry events.

 

Each autumn, the festival turns Antalya into a meeting point for cinema enthusiasts, uniting audiences and filmmakers around the art of film.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye

Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye

    Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye

  2. Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek

    Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek

  3. Türkiye enters top 10 in maritime trade in 2025: Minister

    Türkiye enters top 10 in maritime trade in 2025: Minister

  4. Bleeding money, Canada mail system slashes home delivery

    Bleeding money, Canada mail system slashes home delivery

  5. Amazon to pay $2.5 billion to settle Prime enrollment case

    Amazon to pay $2.5 billion to settle Prime enrollment case
Recommended
Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye

Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye
Authorities crack down on citizenship fraud network

Authorities crack down on citizenship fraud network
Turkish student wins ‘Nobel of Water’ with AI-powered leak detection system

Turkish student wins ‘Nobel of Water’ with AI-powered leak detection system
Natural fault barrier averts major Sındırgı quake, says expert

Natural fault barrier averts major Sındırgı quake, says expert
Erdoğan wraps up US visit after UN address, key meetings

Erdoğan wraps up US visit after UN address, key meetings
Erdoğan, Trump discuss Gaza, Ukraine, F-35 in White House meeting

Erdoğan, Trump discuss Gaza, Ukraine, F-35 in White House meeting
WORLD Trump vows to block Israel annexation of West Bank

Trump vows to block Israel annexation of West Bank

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed Thursday to stop Israel from annexing the West Bank as he presses to end the Gaza war, ahead of a high-stakes visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
ECONOMY Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek

Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has emphasized the need for stronger cooperation between Türkiye and China, citing “uncertain and challenging times” as a reason to deepen bilateral ties.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿