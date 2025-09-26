Iconic statues placed across Antalya for film festival

ANTALYA

Iconic golden Venus statues grace the southwestern resort city of Antalya’s vibrant tableau as it gears up for the 62nd International Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, Türkiye’s longest-running and most prestigious cinema event, from Oct. 24 to Nov. 2.

This year, in celebration of the festival’s 62nd edition, 62 Venus statues — depicting the goddess holding an orange — are being placed at symbolic points across Antalya.

The first of the statues was set up near the Antalya Municipality’s Atatürk Cultural Center, at the Antalyaspor roundabout, while others will adorn locations such as Beach Park, Üç Kapılar, the airport, Selekler Çarşı and key intersections throughout the city.

Refurbished and freshly painted, the statues are intended to bring the festival spirit alive well before the screenings begin.

Founded in 1963, the Golden Orange Film Festival has grown into a cornerstone of Turkish and international cinema.

Over the decades, it has served as a platform for both acclaimed filmmakers and emerging talent, often hailed as “Türkiye’s Oscars.” The festival showcases a rich program of national and international films, including competitions in feature-length, documentary and short categories, while also hosting panels, workshops and industry events.

Each autumn, the festival turns Antalya into a meeting point for cinema enthusiasts, uniting audiences and filmmakers around the art of film.