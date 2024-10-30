Iconic Ayder Plateau fully restored

RİZE
The restoration and protection efforts for the picturesque Ayder Plateau in the northeastern province of Rize have been completed, successfully returning this lush green paradise to its former glory, the Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Ministry has announced.

As part of this renewal project launched in 2019, relevant authorities actively mobilized their resources to facilitate the construction of buildings that align with local architectural styles.

Accordingly, they demolished a total of five hotels in the region, transforming such areas into green spaces. Lodgings designed to blend in with the natural landscape and local architecture have replaced these hotels in an effort to provide sustainable accommodations.

In an effort to alleviate the traffic issues in the region, a nature-friendly parking lot with space for about 1,650 vehicles also came into service.

Additionally, to maintain a nature-based approach and promote sustainability, authorities implemented a wastewater treatment facility on the plateau.

After identifying places that need extreme protection, they removed swings that were illegally constructed in such areas, which were previously polluting the surrounding ecology and spoiling the aesthetics.

Ali Serkan Savaş, a local official from the ministry, emphasized that the initiative is an ecologically sustainable project that aims to put an end to unauthorized alterations that have harmed the plateau's natural landscape.

“Our objective was to build an Ayder where people could enjoy the scenery while strolling without the presence of exhaust fumes, where roads were free of traffic and where waters were purified through wastewater treatment,” he said.

Scores of visitors expressed their satisfaction with the measures taken by the authorities to revive this heavenly place.

“There are parking lots that descend to the ground without obstructing the scenery in any manner. It's really great in my opinion,” said Nazan Sümer, a visitor.

Derin Ekşi, another visitor, emphasized that they were thrilled with the plateau's new state, saying: “Although we thought we would not spend too much time here, we have spent the last three hours or so exploring the area. We really enjoyed it. It's quite lovely. We feel rejuvenated so we recommend everyone to pay a visit.”

The plateau lies in the foothills of the Kaçkar Mountains and attracts thousands of tourists every year due to its natural beauty.

Initially declared a tourism center in 1987, it was designated a natural protected zone in 1998 and later classified as a "Culture and Tourism Protection Development Region" in 2006 by a cabinet decision.

Visitors to the province can also enjoy other plateaus in the region, such as Pokut, Sal, Gito, Badara, Yukarı Kavrun, Elevit and Huser plateaus.

