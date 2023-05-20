I spent my whole political life to serve our nation: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL

Erdoğan made a speech at an event held by associations of citizens in Istanbul hailing from various provinces.

“With the strength I have derived from affection, I have spent my whole political life to serve our nation. I became Mayor of Istanbul, Prime Minister and President of Türkiye, but I have never given up this quest, this determination,” President Erdoğan said, and added: “Let us further elevate our country on the strong infrastructure of projects and services we have built in the past 21 years. Let us leave our children a safe, peaceful and prosperous country and future with the Century of Türkiye.”