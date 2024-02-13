Huthis strike cargo ship headed to Iran: US military

SANAA

The U.S. military said Monday that Iran-backed Huthi rebels had launched missiles at a cargo vessel off Yemen's south coast, with the ship reporting only minor damage and continuing to its intended port — in Iran.

"On Feb. 12 from 3:30 to 3:45 a.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Huthi militants fired two missiles from Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Bab al-Mandeb," the U.S. Central Command said on X, formerly Twitter.

A security firm, Ambrey, said the ship was a Marshall Islands-flagged, Greece-owned bulk carrier and that it "was targeted by missiles in two separate incidents" within 20 minutes.

It "was reportedly hit and sustained physical damage on the starboard side," Ambrey said, adding that a private armed security team was on board.

"The group owner of the bulker was also listed on the U.S. stock market index NASDAQ, which was identified as the likely reason for the attack," it said.

CENTCOM said the ship, the MV Star Iris, was "transiting the Red Sea carrying corn from Brazil" and reported "being seaworthy with minor damage and no injuries to the crew."

The MV Star Iris's destination is Bandar Imam Khomeini, in Iran, it added.

The Huthis, part of the anti-Western, anti-Israel "axis of resistance" of Iran-backed groups, have been targeting Red Sea shipping vessels since November, triggering U.S. and British reprisal attacks.

Red Sea disruption

The rebels say the attacks are intended to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, which has been ravaged by the Israel-Hamas war since October.

"The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted the American ship Star Iris in the Red Sea with a number of suitable naval missiles, and the strikes were accurate and direct," Huthi spokesman Yahya Saree said in a speech on Monday.

The Huthis "will not hesitate to carry out more operations in retaliation to the Zionist crimes against our brothers in the Gaza Strip, as well as in response to the ongoing American-British aggression against our dear country."

The Huthis' attacks have prompted some shipping companies to detour around southern Africa to avoid the Red Sea, a vital route that normally carries about 12 percent of global maritime trade.

Israel has bombarded Gaza since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas on southern Israel.

Israel has responded with a relentless offensive in Gaza that the territory's health ministry says has killed at least 28,176 people as of Sunday, mostly women and children.