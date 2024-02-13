Huthis strike cargo ship headed to Iran: US military

Huthis strike cargo ship headed to Iran: US military

SANAA
Huthis strike cargo ship headed to Iran: US military

The U.S. military said Monday that Iran-backed Huthi rebels had launched missiles at a cargo vessel off Yemen's south coast, with the ship reporting only minor damage and continuing to its intended port — in Iran.

"On Feb. 12 from 3:30 to 3:45 a.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Huthi militants fired two missiles from Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Bab al-Mandeb," the U.S. Central Command said on X, formerly Twitter.

A security firm, Ambrey, said the ship was a Marshall Islands-flagged, Greece-owned bulk carrier and that it "was targeted by missiles in two separate incidents" within 20 minutes.

It "was reportedly hit and sustained physical damage on the starboard side," Ambrey said, adding that a private armed security team was on board.

"The group owner of the bulker was also listed on the U.S. stock market index NASDAQ, which was identified as the likely reason for the attack," it said.

CENTCOM said the ship, the MV Star Iris, was "transiting the Red Sea carrying corn from Brazil" and reported "being seaworthy with minor damage and no injuries to the crew."

The MV Star Iris's destination is Bandar Imam Khomeini, in Iran, it added.

The Huthis, part of the anti-Western, anti-Israel "axis of resistance" of Iran-backed groups, have been targeting Red Sea shipping vessels since November, triggering U.S. and British reprisal attacks.

 Red Sea disruption 

The rebels say the attacks are intended to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, which has been ravaged by the Israel-Hamas war since October.

"The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted the American ship Star Iris in the Red Sea with a number of suitable naval missiles, and the strikes were accurate and direct," Huthi spokesman Yahya Saree said in a speech on Monday.

The Huthis "will not hesitate to carry out more operations in retaliation to the Zionist crimes against our brothers in the Gaza Strip, as well as in response to the ongoing American-British aggression against our dear country."

The Huthis' attacks have prompted some shipping companies to detour around southern Africa to avoid the Red Sea, a vital route that normally carries about 12 percent of global maritime trade.

Israel has bombarded Gaza since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas on southern Israel.

Israel has responded with a relentless offensive in Gaza that the territory's health ministry says has killed at least 28,176 people as of Sunday, mostly women and children.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Jordan king urges lasting Gaza ceasefire in talks with Biden

Jordan king urges 'lasting' Gaza ceasefire in talks with Biden
LATEST NEWS

  1. Jordan king urges 'lasting' Gaza ceasefire in talks with Biden

    Jordan king urges 'lasting' Gaza ceasefire in talks with Biden

  2. One dead, five injured in New York subway shooting

    One dead, five injured in New York subway shooting

  3. Jailed Thai ex-PM Thaksin to be freed: justice minister

    Jailed Thai ex-PM Thaksin to be freed: justice minister

  4. Huthis strike cargo ship headed to Iran: US military

    Huthis strike cargo ship headed to Iran: US military

  5. US House speaker rejects Senate's Ukraine aid bill as written

    US House speaker rejects Senate's Ukraine aid bill as written
Recommended
One dead, five injured in New York subway shooting

One dead, five injured in New York subway shooting
Jailed Thai ex-PM Thaksin to be freed: justice minister

Jailed Thai ex-PM Thaksin to be freed: justice minister
US House speaker rejects Senates Ukraine aid bill as written

US House speaker rejects Senate's Ukraine aid bill as written
Two years on, Ukraine defiant but on defensive

Two years on, Ukraine defiant but on defensive
Unprecedented levels of near famine-like conditions in Gaza: UN

'Unprecedented' levels of 'near famine-like conditions' in Gaza: UN
UK announces sanctions on four extremist settlers in West Bank

UK announces sanctions on four 'extremist settlers' in West Bank
WORLD Jordan king urges lasting Gaza ceasefire in talks with Biden

Jordan king urges 'lasting' Gaza ceasefire in talks with Biden

Jordan's King Abdullah II appealed for a full ceasefire to end the Gaza war after talks with Joe Biden, striking a discordant note with the U.S. president who is seeking a shorter six-week pause to give Israel time to defeat Hamas.
ECONOMY Chinese carmaker weighing investment in Türkiye

Chinese carmaker weighing investment in Türkiye

Chinese carmakers have already put Türkiye on their radar for possible investments, but one of them, SAIC, appears to be willing to take some concrete steps forward.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿