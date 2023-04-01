Hürriyet bags six awards

Hürriyet newspaper was deemed worthy of six awards at the Press Photo Contest of the Year and the Turkish Journalism Achievement Awards, as photojournalists Murat Şaka was honored with three awards, Selahattin Sönmez bagged two and Selçuk Selman Özger earned one.

The Press Photo Contest of the Year, the most prestigious photography award in the Turkish media organized for 38 years by the Turkish Photojournalists Association (TFMD), was held on March 30.

Hürriyet’s photojournalist Şaka won the News Photograph of the Year Award with his shot of a mother who died during the Russia-Ukraine war while fleeing with her two children.

Şaka also won the Special Award of the Association for Solidarity with Asylum Seekers and Migrants (SGDD ASAM) with a series of photographs of people fleeing the capital Kiev during the war, and the Red Crescent Special Award with the photograph of Vallatine and her granddaughter Bella, who had to leave Ukraine.

Sönmez won the Spor Toto Special Award with the swimmers series he shot at the Islamic Solidarity Games held in Konya.

Özger won the award with his first-page layout in Hürriyet newspaper on Feb. 25, 2022.

Demirören Media Group photojournalists also left their mark on the event by receiving 10 awards in the contest.

