Hurricane Beryl, first of 2024 season, bears down on Caribbean

Hurricane Beryl, first of 2024 season, bears down on Caribbean

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados
Hurricane Beryl, first of 2024 season, bears down on Caribbean

Much of the southeast Caribbean was on alert Sunday as Beryl strengthened into the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, with forecasters warning it will swiftly become a major storm.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Beryl — currently churning in the Atlantic Ocean about 530 miles (850 kilometers) east of Barbados — was expected to bring "life-threatening winds and storm surge" when it reached the Windward Islands early Monday.

Warning the storm was "getting stronger", the NHC forecast it would become a "dangerous major hurricane" by the time it hit Caribbean communities.

Barbados, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Grenada were all under hurricane warnings, while tropical storm warnings or watches were in effect for Martinique, Tobago and Dominica, the NHC said in its latest advisory.

Cars were seen lined up at gas stations in the Barbadian capital Bridgetown, while supermarkets and grocery stores were crowded with shoppers buying food, water and other supplies. Some households were already boarding up their properties.

A major hurricane is considered a Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson scale, with winds of at least 111 miles per hour (179 kilometers per hour).

Such a powerful storm forming this early in the Atlantic hurricane season — which runs from early June to late November — is extremely rare, experts said.

"Only five major (Category 3+) hurricanes have been recorded in the Atlantic before the first week of July. Beryl would be the sixth and earliest this far east in the tropical Atlantic," hurricane expert Michael Lowry posted on social media platform X.

The NHC said that as of 2:00 am (06:00 GMT) Sunday, Beryl's maximum sustained winds had increased to nearly 90 mph with higher gusts.

"Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning area beginning early on Monday," it said, warning of heavy rain, flooding and storm surge that could raise water levels as much as seven feet (2.1 meters) above normal.

"Devastating wind damage is expected where the eyewall of Beryl moves through portions of the Windward Islands," the NHC said, indicating wind speeds in some locations could be 30 percent stronger than those listed in their advisory.

The Saffir-Simpson wind scale designates Category 1 hurricanes as having wind speeds of at least 74 mph, up to Category 5 storms with winds of 157 mph or higher.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in late May that it expects this year to be an "extraordinary" hurricane season with up to seven storms of Category 3 or higher.

The agency cited warm Atlantic ocean temperatures and conditions related to the weather phenomenon La Nina in the Pacific for the expected increase in storms.

Extreme weather events including hurricanes have become more frequent and more devastating in recent years as a result of climate change.

Hurricane Beryl,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder
LATEST NEWS

  1. First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

    First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

  2. Eight arrested in school vice principal's murder in Kocaeli

    Eight arrested in school vice principal's murder in Kocaeli

  3. Türkiye celebrates Cabotage Day with nationwide events

    Türkiye celebrates Cabotage Day with nationwide events

  4. Erdoğan condemns xenophobia after alleged child abuse

    Erdoğan condemns xenophobia after alleged child abuse

  5. Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims

    Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims
Recommended
Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims

Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims
India overhauls colonial-era laws with new criminal codes

India overhauls colonial-era laws with new criminal codes
Ultra-orthodox Jews, police clash during protest in Jerusalem

Ultra-orthodox Jews, police clash during protest in Jerusalem
Gaza hospital chief says after release he was tortured by Israel

Gaza hospital chief says after release he was tortured by Israel
US military raises alert level for Europe bases: Reports

US military raises alert level for Europe bases: Reports
Caribbean braces for powerful Hurricane Beryl

Caribbean braces for powerful Hurricane Beryl
Italy says seizes six tonnes of drug precursors from China

Italy says seizes six tonnes of drug 'precursors' from China
WORLD Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims

Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims

Former President Evo Morales on June 30 accused his political ally-turned-rival President Luis Arce of deceiving Bolivians by staging a “self-coup” last week to earn political points among the electorate, marking a sharp downturn in an already fraught relationship.
ECONOMY Monthly, annual inflation slow in Istanbul

Monthly, annual inflation slow in Istanbul

Retail prices in Istanbul increased by 3.42 percent in June after rising 3.6 percent in the previous month, data from the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) has shown.
SPORTS Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Advancing to the last 16 following an eventful climax to its group-stage campaign, Türkiye takes on Euro 2024 dark horse Austria in Leipzig on July 2 evening.
﻿