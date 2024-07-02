Orban calls for Ukraine ceasefire to speed up peace talks

Orban calls for Ukraine ceasefire to speed up peace talks

KIEV
Orban calls for Ukraine ceasefire to speed up peace talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban urged Kiev on Tuesday to work towards a "quick ceasefire" in Ukraine that could pave the way for negotiations with Russia to end more than two years of war.

Orban issued the appeal standing next to President Volodymyr Zelensky during a surprise visit to Ukraine, the first by the vocal critic of Western support for Kiev.

"I asked the president to consider whether... a quick ceasefire could speed up the peace talks," the Hungarian leader told reporters with Zelensky, adding that the ceasefire he envisions would be "time-limited".

Unlike many other European leaders, Orban had not visited Kiev since Russia invaded in February 2022 and has publicly hit out at Europe's financial and military aid, temporarily blocking a 50-billion-euro ($53-billion) aid package for weeks.

The nationalist leader has also blasted the EU's move to open formal membership talks with Kiev — though he abstained rather than vetoing it — and has been accused of maintaining warm relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Orban, in power since 2010, met with Putin in October 2023 at a regional summit in Beijing, becoming the first EU leader to do so since the start of the war.

  A 'just peace'  

Hungary openly opposes sanctions on Russia, though has so far only sought to hold up the EU's measures, not outright block them.

The Kremlin said earlier Tuesday it expected little to come of the visit but described Orban as a "tough" politician who keenly defended his country's interests.

The visit to Ukraine comes the day after Hungary took over the EU's rotating presidency for the next six months, a position which gives the central European state sway over the bloc's agenda and priorities for the rest of the year.

Orban said he would report on his talks with Zelensky to EU prime ministers "so that the necessary European decisions can be taken."

Zelensky said the timing of the visit, after Hungary took over EU presidency, was symbolic.

"This is a clear indication of our common European priorities, of how important it is to bring a just peace to Ukraine," he said, urging European countries to maintain military support.

Despite sharing a border with Ukraine, Hungary has also taken in significantly fewer refugees than most EU members.

Orban's visit came as Russian forces killed one person and wounded seven more in the southern Kherson region, which is partially occupied.

Moscow has claimed the capture of a string of villages in eastern Ukraine in recent weeks.

 Historic tensions 

 Relations have been frosty between Orban and Zelensky since the start of the war.

After winning re-election in April 2022, Orban said the Ukrainian leader was an "opponent" that he had managed to defeat in the campaign.

Zelensky had personally called out Orban for his lack of support to Kiev in the days after Russia invaded — a position that has only appeared to harden with the war now in its third year.

In December, Zelensky sought out the Hungarian leader at the inauguration of Argentine President Javier Milei for what he called a "frank" conversation.

Videos circulated online showing the pair locked in a tense exchange, with Orban standing with his back to the wall and Zelensky in front of him.

The pair were again filmed in a short, animated exchange, last week on the sidelines of an EU Council meeting in Brussels.

Hungary wields outsize influence over the West's support for Ukraine given its membership of both the EU and NATO.

That gives it the ability to thwart, delay, water down or outright block initiatives and funding to support Kiev.

After a phone call in May, Zelensky said: "Hungary's position is important to us when it comes to bringing peace and common regional security closer."

Negotiations over a substantive face-to-face meeting between the pair have been in the works for months, according to statements by Ukrainian officials.

Tensions between Kiev and Budapest pre-date the Russian invasion, with Hungary angry at Ukraine's language policies.

More than 100,000 ethnic Hungarians live in Ukraine, most in the western Zakarpattia region, part of Hungary until the end of World War I.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

    Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

  2. Greece hails rapprochement with Türkiye

    Greece hails rapprochement with Türkiye

  3. PKK sets fire to north Iraq village, says Defense Ministry

    PKK sets fire to north Iraq village, says Defense Ministry

  4. Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

    Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

  5. Russian barrage on Ukrainian city kills four, wounds 27

    Russian barrage on Ukrainian city kills four, wounds 27
Recommended
Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue
Russian barrage on Ukrainian city kills four, wounds 27

Russian barrage on Ukrainian city kills four, wounds 27
Labour tipped to oust Tories at UK election

Labour tipped to oust Tories at UK election
China leading surge in generative AI patents: UN

China leading surge in generative AI patents: UN
HRW accuses Ethiopia of attacks on medical facilities

HRW accuses Ethiopia of attacks on medical facilities
80% of Gazans now displaced: UN humanitarian coordinator

80% of Gazans now displaced: UN humanitarian coordinator
Hurricane Beryl kills seven as it churns towards Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl kills seven as it churns towards Jamaica
WORLD Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

Israeli generals commanding the troops in the Gaza Strip have urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a ceasefire in a recent meeting, citing troops' fatigue and lack of ammunition from the nine-month-long conflict.
ECONOMY Foreign trade deficit widens 21 percent in June

Foreign trade deficit widens 21 percent in June

Türkiye’s foreign trade balance posted a deficit of $6.44 billion in June, widening 21.4 percent from a year ago, the Trade Ministry has said.
SPORTS Türkiye set up Euros quarterfinal date with Dutch

Türkiye set up Euros quarterfinal date with Dutch

Türkiye will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after winning a thriller with Austria 2-1 as both countries reached the last eight of a European Championship for the first time since 2008.
﻿