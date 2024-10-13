Hungary seeks to expand energy cooperation with Türkiye: Envoy

ANKARA
Hungary is keen to expand bilateral energy cooperation with Ankara, Hungarian Ambassador in Ankara Viktor Matis has told state-run Anadolu Agency.

Matis said the bilateral agreement between Türkiye and Hungary "is a good start," referring to a 2023 deal between Turkish BOTAŞ and the Hungarian MVM CEEnergy company in which Ankara began exporting natural gas to Budapest.

"We are ready to continue cooperation in natural gas. This could be gas known as 'Turkish Blend' or LNG," Matis said.

Recalling the important energy agreements signed between Ankara and Budapest last year, Matis said that "2023-2024 have been the most active years in our energy sector over the past decade."

"Under the 2023 agreement, we directly purchased natural gas from Türkiye in the first months of 2024, making us the first country outside of Türkiye's border neighbors to do so," he added.

Matis also stressed Türkiye's crucial role in ensuring Hungary's energy security amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Türkiye is now the most important transit route for our energy security due to the Russia-Ukraine war," he said.

Highlighting a potential for cooperation in nuclear energy, Matis noted that Hungary's Paks Nuclear Power Plant shares the same technical specifications as Türkiye's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant.

Matis emphasized Hungary's extensive experience in operating nuclear power plants, expressing a willingness to share knowledge and expertise with its Turkish counterparts.

The ambassador highlighted the importance of renewable energy sources, such as geothermal and solar power, for Hungary.

Companies are engaged in direct discussions in these areas, he said, adding, "Turkish companies are active in Hungary's renewable energy sector and are performing exceptionally well."

