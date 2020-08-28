Human trials for vaccine in Turkey to begin in September

  • August 28 2020 13:31:38

Human trials for vaccine in Turkey to begin in September

ISTANBUL
Human trials for vaccine in Turkey to begin in September

Human trials in the third phase for a possible COVID-19 vaccine being developed jointly by pharma companies BioNTech and Pfizer will take place between September and October in Turkey with 700 volunteers, daily Milliyet has reported.

The companies launched the worldwide phase three for the vaccine in July and Turkey is also taking part in its clinical testing. The potential vaccine will be tested on 30,000 people in 172 countries.

People are already applying to Istanbul University Medical School and Cerrahpaşa Medical School Hospital in Istanbul to volunteer.

The volunteers will be selected from among those who have not contracted the virus and following the antibody tests.

The volunteers should be between the ages of 18 and 65.

“The vaccine will be administered on volunteers within a week. In the next step, data will be collected and analyzed, and the vaccine production may start in November,” Professor Tufan Tükek, the dean of Istanbul Medical School, told daily Milliyet.

Public and private health institutions in Turkey are taking part in the trials, he added.

There will be two groups in the trials, people in the first group will be injected with the vaccine and the second will be the placebo group, according to Professor Dr. İftihar Köksal from the Acibadem Atakent Hospital’s infectious diseases department.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Excavation starts in ancient city unconquered by Alexander the Great

    Excavation starts in ancient city unconquered by Alexander the Great

  2. New virus measures imposed as confirmed cases reach highest since mid-June

    New virus measures imposed as confirmed cases reach highest since mid-June

  3. Turkey may need to revise strategy to fight outbreak, says expert

    Turkey may need to revise strategy to fight outbreak, says expert

  4. Two more women fall victim to femicide in Turkey

    Two more women fall victim to femicide in Turkey

  5. Greece ratifies Mediterranean maritime border pact with Egypt  

    Greece ratifies Mediterranean maritime border pact with Egypt  
Recommended
Turkey may need to revise strategy to fight outbreak, says expert

Turkey may need to revise strategy to fight outbreak, says expert
Turkish, Libyan officials discuss Tripoli-Tobruk truce

Turkish, Libyan officials discuss Tripoli-Tobruk truce
Turkish soldier killed in eastern Turkey

Turkish soldier killed in eastern Turkey
Turkey donates 12 military vehicles to Somalia

Turkey donates 12 military vehicles to Somalia
Turkish president receives Ukraines vice PM

Turkish president receives Ukraine's vice PM
Jockey apologizes for hitting horse’s face

Jockey apologizes for hitting horse’s face
WORLD Putin says Russia has set up force to aid Belarus leader if needed

Putin says Russia has set up force to aid Belarus leader if needed

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Aug. 27 the Kremlin had set up a police force to support Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko at his request, although it would not be deployed unless unrest there spun out of control.
ECONOMY Motor vehicle registrations double in July

Motor vehicle registrations double in July

The number of motor vehicle registrations in Turkey doubled in July (up 105.5 percent), compared to the same month last year, according to official data released on Aug. 28.
SPORTS Beşiktaş knocked out of Champions League

Beşiktaş knocked out of Champions League

Turkish Süper Lig club Beşiktaş was eliminated in the UEFA Champions League’s second qualifying round with a 3-1 loss against Greek club PAOK on Aug. 25.