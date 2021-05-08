Human skeletons found in Kuşadası excavations

  • May 08 2021 07:00:00

Human skeletons found in Kuşadası excavations

AYDIN
Human skeletons found in Kuşadası excavations

In this year’s excavations at the historical Kadı Castle ruins in the western province of Aydın’s Kuşadası district, the skeletons of five people, two of whom were children, have been found. The skeletons are believed to be from the 13th century.

Kadı Castle, which is eight kilometers from the district center and whose history goes back to 5,000 years ago, was known as “Anaia” in the ancient age.

In the castle, which attracts attention with its mosque and church structure located side by side, five human skeletons, two of which belong to children, were unearthed during the excavations this year.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, the Aydın Archaeology Museum Director Abdulbari Yıldız said that the Kadı Castle, which was built on a mound, had an uninterrupted life until the 14th century A.D., and that the castle was used for military purposes in the Republic period.

Stating that excavations have been continuing around the church of the ruins, Yıldız said, “Based on the posture and burial style of the skeletons found in five tombs, we determined that they were people of the Christian religion.”

“Anthropological work on the tombs continues. We think that there were many burials here, after the abandonment of the church in the 13th century. Since life did not exist here from the 14th to the 20th century, the graves are intact. All of the skeletons we found this year have are intact, too.”

Yıldız stated that they did not determine trauma or similar death in the skeletons they examined, adding, “Only one child has a skull fracture. I think this fracture was caused by fall. Since the church is a sacred place, people wanted to bury their graves close to the church. Actually, this is not a cemetery, but people with high religious qualifications were buried here.”

Yıldız added that necklaces and bracelets with cross motifs were also found in the tombs.

Scientific studies in the Kadı Castle, one of the important parts of Kuşadası’s cultural heritage, have been carried out under the leadership of Ege University Art History Department academic Professor Zeynep Mercangöz.

The excavations at the castle, prehistoric-era terracotta pots, disc crushers, stone axes as well as statues from the Hittite period, glazed ceramics from the 12th and 13th centuries A.D., jewelry, saint’s icon, eight-century-old tile fragments with seal prints and animal footprints have been found.

The finds are exhibited at the Aydın Archeology Museum.

ARTS & LIFE Saint-Exupery’s love letters marks end of feud

Saint-Exupery’s love letters marks end of feud
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish government currently not mulling extending lockdown

    Turkish government currently not mulling extending lockdown

  2. Turkey, US to launch dialogue process for F-35: Defense industry head

    Turkey, US to launch dialogue process for F-35: Defense industry head

  3. Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites spotted over Turkey’s skies

    Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites spotted over Turkey’s skies

  4. Turkey, Egypt to enhance normalization talks: Erdoğan

    Turkey, Egypt to enhance normalization talks: Erdoğan

  5. Will Turkey withdraw troops from Libya?

    Will Turkey withdraw troops from Libya?
Recommended
Elia Kazan’s house in Anatolia village awaits attention

Elia Kazan’s house in Anatolia village awaits attention
Turkey marks 94th anniversary of its first radio broadcasting

Turkey marks 94th anniversary of its first radio broadcasting
Sea saliva covering surface of Marmara Sea worries experts

Sea saliva covering surface of Marmara Sea worries experts
CHP questions fate of 50 million doses of Chinese vaccine

CHP questions fate of 50 million doses of Chinese vaccine
EU commissioner visits Turkey for 2016 migrant deal

EU commissioner visits Turkey for 2016 migrant deal
Turkey, Egypt to enhance normalization talks: Erdoğan

Turkey, Egypt to enhance normalization talks: Erdoğan
WORLD US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon

US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon

The U.S. military has deployed more heavy bombers and fighter jets to protect withdrawing American and coalition troops from Afghanistan, which have so far sustained no direct attacks, the Pentagon said on May 6. 
ECONOMY One plane passes through Turkish airspace every 27 seconds

One plane passes through Turkish airspace every 27 seconds

Even amid pandemic restrictions, one plane passed through Turkish airspace every 27 seconds in the first four months of this year, Turkey's transport and infrastructure minister said on May 7. 
SPORTS Galatasaray chairman Cengiz not to run for election

Galatasaray chairman Cengiz not to run for election

Mustafa Cengiz, the current chairman of Galatasaray will not run for the Lions' next presidential election, he said on May 6. 