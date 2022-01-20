Hull celebrate Acun Ilıcalı with Blackburn win

LONDON

Championship side Hull City celebrated the arrival of new owner Acun Ilıcalı with an impressive 2-0 win against promotion-chasing Blackburn on Jan. 19.

Turkish businessman Ilıcalı completed a £20 million ($27 million) takeover of Hull on Wednesday and was presented to fans on the pitch at the KC Stadium before kick-off.

"I am happy that I have fulfilled one of my biggest dreams today," Ilıcalı said.

"We are starting a beautiful journey with Hull City. We have many big dreams and goals to achieve together with our fans."

The 52-year-old, who has ended the disliked Allam family’s 11-year reign as Hull owners, saw George Honeyman give him the perfect start with an eighth-minute opener.

Tom Eaves headed Hull’s second goal with 67 minutes gone against out of sorts Blackburn, who were previously unbeaten in the league since November 3.

Third-placed Blackburn remain behind second-placed Bournemouth on goal difference in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Struggling Reading suffered a further setback as they lost 2-0 at home to Luton.

Luton snatched the lead in the 33rd minute when Tom Holmes sent a diving header into his own net.

Reading were breached again in the 58th minute when Allan Campbell slotted in his second goal in successive games.

The defeat left Reading just three points above the relegation zone.

The Royals are in the midst of one of the worst spells in their history.

They lost 2-1 to non-league Kidderminster in the FA Cup third round recently and were thrashed 7-0 by Fulham last week.



