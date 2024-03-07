Hrant Dink murderer testifies for first time

ISTANBUL
Ogün Samast, the murderer of Armenian-origin journalist Hrant Dink, testified for the first time in the ongoing case during a hearing yesterday, shedding light on the web of events surrounding the assassination.

Samast, who recently served nearly 17 years in prison for the 2007 murder, faces new charges allegedly tied to FETÖ, the group blamed for the 2016 coup attempt.

The hearing at an Istanbul court saw the attendance of other key defendants, including instigators Erhan Tuncel and Yasin Hayal, and former police chiefs Ramazan Akyürek and Ali Fuat Yılmazer, who joined online.

Dink, an esteemed journalist and editor-in-chief of the weekly Agos, was fatally shot in broad daylight outside his office by Samast, then a 17-year-old high school dropout.

During his testimony, Samast recounted being threatened by Hayal, stating, "I was afraid of Yasin. Yasin was not an ordinary citizen... he had armed actions." He further claimed that Hayal warned him of "dire consequences" if he backed out.

On the day of the incident, Samast recalled feeling pursued and sought reassurance from Hayal, who allegedly responded, "They are one of us."

Regarding conversations mentioned in the indictment, Samast claimed to overhear Tuncel saying to Hayal, "Ramazan and Ali Fuat directors are behind us, relax.”

The court forwarded the case file to the prosecutor's office, with the hearing adjourned until May 29 for further proceedings.

Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister
﻿