Houthi media reports Israeli 'aggression' on Yemen capital

Houthi media reports Israeli 'aggression' on Yemen capital

SANAA
Houthi media reports Israeli aggression on Yemen capital

Yemen's Houthi rebels said Israel struck the capital Sanaa on Aug. 24 in the latest attack against the Iran-backed group, which has launched missiles and drones at Israel throughout the Gaza war.

A Houthi security source told AFP that the air raid targeted a municipality building in central Sanaa, adding there were reports of casualties.

"The Israeli aggression targeted an oil company station on Al-Sittine Street with several strikes," as well as a "power station" in the south of the capital that was also hit on Aug. 17, the Houthis' Al-Masirah TV reported.

Houthi media said the strikes killed at least two people.

 Al-Masirah TV reported a preliminary toll of "two dead and five wounded following the Israeli attack" on an oil company facility in the city.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Since the October 2023 start of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis have repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Israel, claiming to be acting in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Most Houthi attacks have been intercepted, but they have also prompted Israeli air strikes on rebel targets in Yemen.

On August 17, Israel said it targeted an energy infrastructure site in Sanaa linked to the Huuthis, with Al-Masirah reporting at the time the rebel-held capital's Haziz power station was hit.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism
LATEST NEWS

  1. France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

    France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

  2. Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

    Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

  3. Former MKE head detained in crime group probe

    Former MKE head detained in crime group probe

  4. İYİ Party gears up for next ordinary convention

    İYİ Party gears up for next ordinary convention

  5. Ukrainian veterans triumph over war injuries in Bosphorus swim

    Ukrainian veterans triumph over war injuries in Bosphorus swim
Recommended
France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism
OIC denounces Israel’s rejection of appeasement

OIC denounces Israel’s rejection of appeasement
Syrian president confirms advanced talks with Israel on security deal

Syrian president confirms 'advanced talks' with Israel on security deal
Sharaa to speak at UN General Assembly: Official

Sharaa to speak at UN General Assembly: Official
Five journalists among 20 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital

Five journalists among 20 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital
Japanese PM Ishiba bounces back in polls

Japanese PM Ishiba bounces back in polls
Russia detains official suspected of defense embezzlement

Russia detains official suspected of defense embezzlement
WORLD France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France's foreign ministry officials met on Aug. 25 with a representative of U.S. ambassador Charles Kushner after the American diplomat was summoned over his letter to French President Emmanuel Macron alleging the country did not do enough to combat antisemitism.
ECONOMY Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

A sweeping overhaul of Türkiye's Special Consumption Tax (SCT) system at the end of July has flipped the country’s automotive market dynamics, driving demand for domestically produced vehicles and setting the stage for a potential all-time sales record in August.  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿