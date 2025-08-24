Houthi media reports Israeli 'aggression' on Yemen capital

SANAA

Yemen's Houthi rebels said Israel struck the capital Sanaa on Aug. 24 in the latest attack against the Iran-backed group, which has launched missiles and drones at Israel throughout the Gaza war.

A Houthi security source told AFP that the air raid targeted a municipality building in central Sanaa, adding there were reports of casualties.

"The Israeli aggression targeted an oil company station on Al-Sittine Street with several strikes," as well as a "power station" in the south of the capital that was also hit on Aug. 17, the Houthis' Al-Masirah TV reported.

Houthi media said the strikes killed at least two people.

Al-Masirah TV reported a preliminary toll of "two dead and five wounded following the Israeli attack" on an oil company facility in the city.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Since the October 2023 start of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis have repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Israel, claiming to be acting in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Most Houthi attacks have been intercepted, but they have also prompted Israeli air strikes on rebel targets in Yemen.

On August 17, Israel said it targeted an energy infrastructure site in Sanaa linked to the Huuthis, with Al-Masirah reporting at the time the rebel-held capital's Haziz power station was hit.