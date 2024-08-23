House used for early Beatles gigs becomes holiday rental

House used for early Beatles gigs becomes holiday rental

LIVERPOOL
House used for early Beatles gigs becomes holiday rental

A Liverpool house famous for hosting some of The Beatles' first gigs in the basement has been given a new lease of life listed on Airbnb.

Mona Best, the party-loving mother of the band's original drummer Pete Best, opened the Casbah Coffee Club in the city's West Derby suburb in 1959, just before the group formed.

The band went on to perform more than 40 times in the basement of the property, on a leafy residential street, after it had also hosted 13 gigs by John Lennon's first band The Quarrymen.

The Casbah started with Saturday night gigs, but soon opened Friday to Sunday. It closed three years later but has remained a tourist attraction for Beatles fans from around the world.

Now the property has been transformed into suites named after members of the Fab Four though one is named for Best rather than Ringo Starr, who became The Beatles' drummer in 1962.

Stuart Sutcliffe, the band's original bass guitarist, also gets a room named in his honor.

"The Beatles played here, The Beatles partied here and The Beatles slept here," Pete Best told Britain's Press Association (PA) news agency, which first reported on the change to a holiday rental listing.

The 82-year-old added it was intended as a "lasting tribute" to the world's most famous band.

He has been working on converting the house into rental accommodation since 2020, along with younger brother Roag, 62, the son of The Beatles' road manager Neil Aspinall.

The rooms have been decorated with a "sprinkling" of The Beatles, including photos of band members, posters and guitars on the wall.

The famous basement has been preserved from its 1960s heyday, with drum kits still on display and "John I'm back" scratched into the ceiling above the stage area.

The five suites above have been available to book since early August, with guests from different parts of Britain and the United States already staying over. They are yet to post any reviews.

Under Airbnb's "what makes my home unique" section, the brothers have playfully entered: "The Beatles played and stayed here".

Prices for next month were starting at around £125 ($163) per night.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan

Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan

    Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan

  2. Modi says 'firmly for peace' on historic Ukraine visit

    Modi says 'firmly for peace' on historic Ukraine visit

  3. US says progress made at Gaza truce talks in Cairo

    US says progress made at Gaza truce talks in Cairo

  4. Robert F Kennedy Jr suspends fringe White House bid, endorses Trump

    Robert F Kennedy Jr suspends fringe White House bid, endorses Trump

  5. Three dead in knife attack on German festival

    Three dead in knife attack on German festival
Recommended
Dessert: It’s all about the presentation

Dessert: It’s all about the presentation
Powerhouse event Gamescom unites industry leaders, gamers

Powerhouse event Gamescom unites industry leaders, gamers
Cosplay and queues at Gamescom

Cosplay and queues at Gamescom
Cate Blanchett to return to stage after six years

Cate Blanchett to return to stage after six years
Ankara’s historic mosques in dire need of refurbishment

Ankara’s historic mosques in dire need of refurbishment
Archaeologists unearth palace, agora and city wall in Troy

Archaeologists unearth palace, agora and city wall in Troy
WORLD Modi says firmly for peace on historic Ukraine visit

Modi says 'firmly for peace' on historic Ukraine visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his first visit to Kiev on Friday to again call for a diplomatic solution to more than two years of war with Russia, saying he stood "firmly for peace" in talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
ECONOMY Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan

Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan

Kamala Harris's price gouging policy has been criticized by economists and analysts, who say it is an uncompetitive proposal that could end up hurting, and not helping, U.S. consumers.
SPORTS Paris transformed as organizers prepare for Paralympics

Paris transformed as organizers prepare for Paralympics

The Paralympics begin in Paris next week, putting on display the talents of remarkable athletes in a city still riding the wave of the highly successful Olympics.
﻿