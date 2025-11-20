Hoteliers roll out new drive to save water amid climate concerns

ANTALYA

The Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (AKTOB) has launched a new initiative called “One Drop One World” to promote sustainable tourism and encourage water conservation in hotels.

Hotels are reported to account for around 15 percent of total water consumption in the services sector.

By raising awareness among hotel operators and guests, the program seeks to reduce water use and recycle resources more effectively. Dedicated units are being established within hotels to oversee conservation efforts and ensure that water-saving practices are implemented.

Measures include harvesting rainwater for garden irrigation, replacing landscaping plants with drought-resistant species, reusing water that flows while waiting for it to heat and treating water from sinks and showers for reuse in cleaning or irrigation.

With these steps, AKTOB estimates that hotels could achieve up to 40 percent savings in water consumption.

AKTOB President Kaan Kaşif Kavaloğlu emphasized that Türkiye is the first country to sign an agreement with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) and noted that hotels now operate under a Sustainable Tourism Certification program.

“Hotels represent about 15 percent of water consumption in the service sector, while agriculture accounts for 70 percent,” Kavaloğlu said, underlining the importance of conservation efforts in tourism.

He also confirmed that water-saving practices have become an integral part of the Sustainable Tourism Certification program.