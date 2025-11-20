Hoteliers roll out new drive to save water amid climate concerns

Hoteliers roll out new drive to save water amid climate concerns

ANTALYA
Hoteliers roll out new drive to save water amid climate concerns

The Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (AKTOB) has launched a new initiative called “One Drop One World” to promote sustainable tourism and encourage water conservation in hotels.

Hotels are reported to account for around 15 percent of total water consumption in the services sector.

By raising awareness among hotel operators and guests, the program seeks to reduce water use and recycle resources more effectively. Dedicated units are being established within hotels to oversee conservation efforts and ensure that water-saving practices are implemented.

Measures include harvesting rainwater for garden irrigation, replacing landscaping plants with drought-resistant species, reusing water that flows while waiting for it to heat and treating water from sinks and showers for reuse in cleaning or irrigation.

With these steps, AKTOB estimates that hotels could achieve up to 40 percent savings in water consumption.

AKTOB President Kaan Kaşif Kavaloğlu emphasized that Türkiye is the first country to sign an agreement with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) and noted that hotels now operate under a Sustainable Tourism Certification program.

“Hotels represent about 15 percent of water consumption in the service sector, while agriculture accounts for 70 percent,” Kavaloğlu said, underlining the importance of conservation efforts in tourism.

He also confirmed that water-saving practices have become an integral part of the Sustainable Tourism Certification program.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part

Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part

    Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part

  2. Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

    Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

  3. CHP rolls out first party program revamp in 17 years

    CHP rolls out first party program revamp in 17 years

  4. Pupils kidnapped from Catholic school in central Nigeria

    Pupils kidnapped from Catholic school in central Nigeria

  5. Bolivia’s president scraps the country’s justice ministry

    Bolivia’s president scraps the country’s justice ministry
Recommended
Syria takes 1st place in Türkiyes flour exports

Syria takes 1st place in Türkiye's flour exports
Türkiye rises to Global Top 10 in patent applications

Türkiye rises to Global Top 10 in patent applications
Number of registered electric cars surpasses 330,000

Number of registered electric cars surpasses 330,000
Turkish consumers spend $276.7 on e-commerce per capita

Turkish consumers spend $276.7 on e-commerce per capita
Foreign tourist arrivals rise 4.3 percent in October

Foreign tourist arrivals rise 4.3 percent in October
US gov’t plans massive expansion of offshore oil drilling

US gov’t plans massive expansion of offshore oil drilling
Taiwans Foxconn expands AI push with OpenAI deal

Taiwan's Foxconn expands AI push with OpenAI deal
WORLD Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate now or lose more territory

Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

The Kremlin on Friday warned Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky to enter negotiations "now" or lose more territory after the U.S. sent Kiev a peace proposal heeding to many of Moscow's demands.
ECONOMY Syria takes 1st place in Türkiyes flour exports

Syria takes 1st place in Türkiye's flour exports

Syria has become Türkiye's top flour export destination as of July, with Iraq losing its first place for the first time in 15 years, according to a statement by the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia.
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿