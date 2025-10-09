Hotel bookings surge ahead of Adana’s major food festival

With the ninth International Adana Taste Festival approaching, hotel occupancy rates in the southern province have reached 80 percent, signaling strong visitor interest and optimism among tourism operators.

Organized by the Adana Governor’s Office with support from the municipality, chambers and civil society groups, the festival will take place from Oct. 10–12 at Merkez Park.

This year’s event, themed “From Generation to Generation,” will showcase Adana’s famous dishes such as Adana kebab, içli köfte (stuffed meatballs), taş kadayıf (a traditional dessert), şırdan (stuffed sheep stomach) and şalgam (fermented turnip juice) — many of which have geographical indication status.

At the much-anticipated festival, visitors will also enjoy cooking competitions, tasting sessions and culinary workshops.

Tayyar Zaimoğlu, head of the Çukurova Association of Touristic Hoteliers, said that out of 142 accommodation facilities licensed by the Culture and Tourism Ministry — with a total of 12,000 beds — occupancy has already reached 80 percent.

“We expect full occupancy during the festival,” he said, adding that visitors would not only savor local delicacies but also explore Adana’s historical sites.

“The festival contributes to Adana’s economy throughout the year, benefiting restaurants, hotels and shopping centers,” Zaimoğlu noted. “Adana has over 500 traditional dishes and significant gastronomic value. We invite everyone to experience not only the food but also the city’s beauty, atmosphere and energy.”

Derya Duman, commercial director of a hotel in Yüreğir district, said reservations have increased sharply in recent days.

“As of last week, we started receiving a wave of bookings and have already reached 70 percent occupancy,” Duman said. “Our goal is to reach full capacity during the festival. We recommend guests make their reservations soon, as room prices may change depending on demand.”

Local restaurateurs and residents also expressed enthusiasm ahead of the event.

Kebab chef Hüseyin Ensar said they were eagerly preparing for the festival, which draws nearly 1 million visitors each year. “It brings great economic benefits to our city,” he said.

Festivalgoer Ezgi Bulut shared similar excitement: “We get the chance to meet international chefs and enjoy vibrant events. It’s a fun experience, and we look forward to it every year.”

Adana is widely recognized as one of Türkiye’s culinary capitals. Its cuisine blends Mediterranean and southeastern Anatolian influences, with recipes shaped by the region’s long agricultural history and multicultural past. The city’s most iconic dish, Adana kebab, has become a nationwide symbol of Turkish cuisine.

 

