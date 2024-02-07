Hot air balloons to fly over Salda

BURDUR

Türkiye’s world-famous Lake Salda, recognized for its turquoise water and white beach in Yeşilova district of the southern province of Burdur, will kick off the new tourism season with hot air balloons.

Every year, thousands of tourists throng the lake, especially in the summer months.

Following the arrangements made by the provincial directorate of culture and tourism, people will be able to take the view of Lake Salda with hot air balloons this summer.

Hot air balloon rides, which attract great interest from local and foreign tourists, are expected to make a great contribution to tourism.

People showed great interest in the hot air balloon launch recently held in Burdur’s Gazi Atatürk Stadium.

Burdur Governor Türker Öksüz said that hot air balloons will be operational in many cultural areas in the province.

“In the coming days, we plan to organize events by activating the hot air balloon in places where we have other natural beauties, especially Lake Salda. People will have the opportunity to see the historical places and natural beauties of Burdur from the air. We have been working on these routes with the Culture and Tourism Directorate and we have come to an end. We will finish it soon.”