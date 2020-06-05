Hot air balloons return to Cappadocia’s skies

  • June 05 2020 15:17:00

Hot air balloons return to Cappadocia’s skies

NEVŞEHİR
Hot air balloons return to Cappadocia’s skies

Alamy Photo

Hot air balloons in Cappadocia, whose activities were suspended in line with COVID-19 measures, took off for a test flight with pilots who have received training.

Eleven hot air balloons prepared for the flight and rose one after the other to the sky at sunrise in Kılıçlar Valley in the Central Anatolian province of Göreme district.

Hot air balloons floating in the sky of the region covered with fairy chimneys and natural rock formations witnessed colorful images.

Teacher pilot Üzeyir Kardaş noted that hot air balloons, whose tours were stopped during the outbreak process, brought excitement to the region again, even with a test flight.

Kardaş stated that training flights are allowed as of June 1, and tours for tourists will begin on July 1.

“We color Cappadocia with test flights. In Cappadocia, under normal conditions, 150 hot air balloons fly commercially in one day,” Kardaş said.

“Now when it comes to Cappadocia, balloons come to mind. Cappadocia gets a more colorful image with balloons. Tourists come to the area to join more hot air balloon tours,” Kardaş added.

The flights planned within the scope of the training activities took about one hour.

Turkey, Nevşehir,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Two-day weekend lockdown canceled

    Two-day weekend lockdown canceled

  2. Turkey to gradually resume int'l flights from June 10

    Turkey to gradually resume int'l flights from June 10

  3. Curfew on elderly people may be eased gradually

    Curfew on elderly people may be eased gradually

  4. American to be deported soon after ‘suspiciously’ releasing fish into lake

    American to be deported soon after ‘suspiciously’ releasing fish into lake

  5. Three former opposition parties’ lawmakers arrested 

    Three former opposition parties’ lawmakers arrested 
Recommended
First Armenian museum opens in Turkey’s Hatay

First Armenian museum opens in Turkey’s Hatay
Small carnivorous dinosaur discovered

Small carnivorous dinosaur discovered
Virus forces Tomorrowland festival online

Virus forces Tomorrowland festival online
Unique Trajan statue restored

Unique Trajan statue restored
Experts register butterflies around Lake Van

Experts register butterflies around Lake Van
Marie-Antoinette and lover’s censored letters deciphered

Marie-Antoinette and lover’s censored letters deciphered
WORLD Libyan Army takes strategic Tarhuna city

Libyan Army takes strategic Tarhuna city

Forces loyal to Libya’s internationally recognized government captured the last major stronghold of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar near Tripoli on June 5, capping the sudden collapse of his 14-month offensive on the capital.
ECONOMY Turkey working on broad employment shield package

Turkey working on broad 'employment shield' package

Turkey is working on a comprehensive "employment shield" package to support jobs in the face of the coronavirus fallout, said the country's treasury and finance minister on June 5. 
SPORTS Trabzonspor to appeal at sports court over UEFA ban

Trabzonspor to appeal at sports court over UEFA ban

Turkish football club Trabzonspor on June 3 said it will appeal at the international sports court against the UEFA’s decision to ban the club from European competitions for one year.