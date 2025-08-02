Hot air balloon tours offer sky-high view of Antalya’s rich heritage

ANTALYA

Gliding high above the historic Aspendos site, fresh and vibrant hot air balloon tours in the Mediterranean tourism hotspot of Antalya are offering visitors a thrilling way to soak in the city’s stunning natural beauty and rich history from the skies.

Antalya, one of Türkiye’s top tourist destinations, welcomes millions of visitors annually with its famed Mediterranean coastline, historic sites, vibrant culture and diverse tourism options, including beach, cultural, sports, conventions, nature and wedding tourism.

The introduction of hot air balloon rides adds an exciting new dimension, offering visitors a fresh and captivating way to experience the city’s unique landscapes and historical sites.

Passengers board baskets that can hold 12, 16, or 18 people, drifting gently over Antalya’s scenic surroundings and landmarks.

The flights offer stunning aerial views of historical sites such as the Aspendos Theatre, ancient aqueducts, the Seljuk-era bridge and the Köprüçay River, giving tourists a rare perspective on the city’s cultural and natural heritage.

Mehmet Keleş, director of the company behind Antalya’s first hot air balloon tours, noted that while balloon tourism is widespread in popular areas like Denizli’s Pamukkale and Nevşehir’s Cappadocia — the most famous balloon destination in Türkiye attracting thousands each year — Antalya had lacked this option.

“Tourists visiting Antalya often ask for hot air balloon experiences, and many travel to other regions despite the distance,” Keleş said. “Recognizing this demand, we launched balloon tours here and believe we have filled a gap, as the feedback has been very positive.”

Starting operations with three balloons, the company plans to expand its fleet to five in the near future.

Foreign tourists have shown the greatest interest, with Russians leading in numbers, followed by visitors from Poland and Romania.

Antalya is one of Türkiye’s most popular tourist destinations, especially during the summer season.

On July 19, the city welcomed over 102,000 foreign visitors by air, marking the highest number of international arrivals ever recorded in a single day for July.

Last year, visitor numbers reached a record 17.28 million in the province, with Russians topping the list, followed by Europeans and a growing number of Turkish expatriates.

Combining its pleasant Mediterranean climate, pristine beaches, ancient ruins and now these scenic balloon tours, Antalya continues to solidify its status as a multifaceted and attractive destination for travelers from around the world.