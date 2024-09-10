Hot air balloon tours begin in Göbeklitepe

ŞANLIURFA

Hot air balloon tours have recently started in the eastern province of Şanlıurfa's Göbeklitepe, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known as the “zero point of history.”

Renowned for its large circular structures that contain massive stone pillars dating back to a settlement inhabited from around 9500 BCE to at least 8000 BCE, Göbeklitepe has provided archaeologists with rare insights into prehistoric religion.

The site has attracted record numbers of visitors since its discovery and is now offering more opportunities to both local and international tourists.

With the approval from the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the General Directorate of Civil Aviation, preparations to operate hot air balloons in the skies over Göbeklitepe have been in place for some time.

While initial flights were successfully tested, the tours were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the deadly twin earthquakes that shook the country’s south in February 2023.

Now, with tourism being revitalized in the region, hot air balloon tours have been introduced following the completion of preparations, and the first flights were conducted.

Notably, early-morning flights, which take off at sunrise, offer stunning views of Göbeklitepe and the surrounding fertile Harran Plain.

The introduction of hot air balloon tours aims to boost tourism and increase accommodation capacity in the area while also enhancing the visitor experience at the historic landmark.