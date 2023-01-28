Hospital staff attacking doctor sentenced to 11 years

ISTANBUL

An employee who attacked a doctor with a knife in the Istanbul Training and Research Hospital has been sentenced to 11 years in prison, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has announced.

“The case relating to the knife attack by a hospital staff member on a physician working at Istanbul Training and Research Hospital on June 4, 2022, was concluded in the heavy penal court,” Koca stated in a social media post.

“The attacker was sentenced to 11 years in prison for the charge of attempted murder. We thank the court for this decision,” he said.

Violence against health workers is one of the main problems experienced in the country.

According to the data of the 2022 Report on Violence in Health, 249 incidents of violence against healthcare professionals occurred last year in Türkiye.

In these acts of violence, some 422 health workers were exposed to violence.