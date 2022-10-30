Hornets sting Warriors in overtime

LOS ANGELES

P.J Washington scored 31 points, including six in overtime, as the Charlotte Hornets beat reigning NBA champion Golden State 120-113 as Stephen Curry’s hometown heroics didn’t pan out.

The Oklahoma City Thunder also won in overtime on Oct. 29, edging the Mavericks in Dallas 117-111.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 38 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

Dallas star Luka Doncic had a triple-double of 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, but the Mavs squandered a 16-point lead in the final five minutes of regulation.

It was also close in Utah, where three-point shots by Kelly Olynyk and Malik Beasley put the Jazz up 124-120 with 23 seconds remaining.

Dillon Brooks nailed a three-pointer for Memphis with 15.6 seconds left, but the Grizzlies, playing without star Ja Morant, wouldn’t get another shot and Utah won 124-123.

At Charlotte, Gordon Hayward scored 23 points and Kelly Oubre added 18 for the Hornets, who once again spoiled Warriors star Curry’s trip to the city where he played high school basketball and his father, Dell Curry, starred for the Hornets.

The Warriors haven’t won in Charlotte since February of 2019, and the Hornets kept that streak alive despite the absence of injured LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.

Curry led the Warriors with 31 points and 11 rebounds. He missed a contested three-pointer at the end of regulation that would have given Golden State the win.