Homegrown Taurus satellite constellation ready for launch

ANKARA

Turkish company Gumush Aerospace has completed preparations for the launch of its homegrown Taurus satellite constellation — a set of 10-centimeter ultra-small satellites that will expand Türkiye’s presence in space and strengthen its role in the global Internet of Things (IoT) market.

Developed with support from the Scientific and Technological Research Institution of Türkiye (TUBITAK), the Taurus pico-satellite constellation will enable data transmission in areas lacking infrastructure and serve sectors such as agriculture, health care, livestock, wildlife conservation and rural development.

Designed in a 10-by-10-by-2.7-centimeter “0.25U form factor,” each satellite weighs 425 grams and will contribute to the real-time monitoring of energy networks and key infrastructure lines.

They will serve as IoT relays while collecting AIS messages for maritime traffic and ADS-B messages for air traffic monitoring.

The satellites will be launched in a group of four aboard the SpaceX Bandwagon-4 mission sometime this year to be settled into a 510-kilometer altitude.

This mission marks a first in the Turkish satellite business. The Taurus satellite constellation will become Türkiye’s first satellite launched into a 45-degree inclined orbit.

Türkiye will become the fourth country in the world to develop a multi-functional pico-satellite, a type of ultra-miniature satellite measuring 0.1U to 0.25U. The Taurus constellation will also be one of the smallest yet most functional 0.25U platforms in the world.