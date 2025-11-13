Home sales fall slightly year-on-year in October, says TÜİK

ANKARA

A total of 164,306 houses were sold in Türkiye in October, marking a 0.5 percent decrease from the same month last year, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Nov. 13.

Despite a slight annual decline, October sales were the highest recorded this year. Sales grew 9.1 percent in the month compared with September.

New home sales dropped 4.9 percent year-on-year to 54,866 units, while existing home sales increased 1.8 percent to 109,440 units.

Mortgage-financed sales surged 11.5 percent from a year earlier, totaling 23,527 homes and accounting for 14.3 percent of all transactions.

Istanbul led the market with 26,305 transactions, followed by the capital Ankara with 14,681, and the Aegean province of Izmir with 8,678.

Sales to foreign buyers, however, declined 0.8 percent to 2,106 units. Russians, Germans and Iranians made up the largest share of foreign purchasers.

Between January and October, total housing sales rose 16.2 percent year-on-year to 1.29 million units, with mortgage-financed sales surging 60 percent to more than 186,000, according to TÜİK.

In the first ten months of 2025, home sales to foreign nationals dropped 11.3 percent year-on-year to 17,050 units.