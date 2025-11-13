Home sales fall slightly year-on-year in October, says TÜİK

Home sales fall slightly year-on-year in October, says TÜİK

ANKARA
Home sales fall slightly year-on-year in October, says TÜİK

A total of 164,306 houses were sold in Türkiye in October, marking a 0.5 percent decrease from the same month last year, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Nov. 13.

Despite a slight annual decline, October sales were the highest recorded this year. Sales grew 9.1 percent in the month compared with September.

New home sales dropped 4.9 percent year-on-year to 54,866 units, while existing home sales increased 1.8 percent to 109,440 units.

Mortgage-financed sales surged 11.5 percent from a year earlier, totaling 23,527 homes and accounting for 14.3 percent of all transactions.

Istanbul led the market with 26,305 transactions, followed by the capital Ankara with 14,681, and the Aegean province of Izmir with 8,678.

Sales to foreign buyers, however, declined 0.8 percent to 2,106 units. Russians, Germans and Iranians made up the largest share of foreign purchasers.

Between January and October, total housing sales rose 16.2 percent year-on-year to 1.29 million units, with mortgage-financed sales surging 60 percent to more than 186,000, according to TÜİK.

In the first ten months of 2025, home sales to foreign nationals dropped 11.3 percent year-on-year to 17,050 units.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

    Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

  2. CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

    CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

  3. Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

    Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

  4. Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

    Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

  5. Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects

    Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects
Recommended
Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations
Hepsiburada targets 50 million product sales in November

Hepsiburada targets 50 million product sales in November
Ship and yacht industry sees record exports in 10 months

Ship and yacht industry sees record exports in 10 months
High rents, safety concerns fuel strong housing demand

High rents, safety concerns fuel strong housing demand
Inflation expectations for end of 2025 rise in November: Survey

Inflation expectations for end of 2025 rise in November: Survey
Rise of the robots: The promise of physical artificial intelligence

Rise of the robots: The promise of physical artificial intelligence
Beef and bananas: US unveils Latin America trade deals

Beef and bananas: US unveils Latin America trade deals
WORLD Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza on Nov. 14, officials at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis said, in the latest step to fulfilling the terms of the fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.
ECONOMY Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

The Turkish Competition Authority has imposed nearly 11.5 billion Turkish Lira ($272 million) in fines on companies over the past 10 months, following investigations into violations across a wide range of industries, from food and construction to banking, retail and digital markets.  
SPORTS Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

The Turkish national team is poised to take a significant step toward the 2026 World Cup playoffs when it hosts a struggling Bulgaria side on Nov. 15 in a Group E qualifier.  
﻿