Home prices down 1 percent in real terms in October

ANKARA

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) rose by 1.6 percent month-on-month in October, posting an annual increase of 31.6 percent in nominal terms but a 1 percent decline in real terms, the Central Bank reported on Nov. 18.

The RPPI climbed by 2.7 percent in Istanbul, 1 percent in Ankara and 1.8 percent in İzmir on a monthly basis, while annual increases stood at 32.4 percent, 38.4 percent and 30.7 percent, respectively.

According to the bank, Ankara recorded the highest annual growth, whereas the Aydın-Denizli-Muğla region saw the lowest with 23.1 percent.

The RPPI for new dwellings advanced 2.21 percent month-on-month and 33.4 percent year-on-year, while the index for existing dwellings rose by 1.38 percent compared with September and 31.34 percent compared with October last year.

Earlier this week, the bank reported that in the third quarter of 2025, the Commercial Property Price Index (CPPI) rose by 5.3 percent on a quarterly basis and recorded an annual increase of 30 percent in nominal terms.

However, according to the Central Bank's data, the index registered an annual decline of 2.4 percent in real terms.

In Istanbul, Türkiye’s commercial and financial hub, the CPPI increased 23.3 percent year-on-year and 3.2 percent quarter-on-quarter. In Ankara, annual and quarterly growth stood at 32 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively. In İzmir, commercial property prices rose 31.9 percent annually and 3 percent quarterly.