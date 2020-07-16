Holiday in caravan gets a boost during pandemic

MERSİN

As restrictions taken to control the spread of the COVID-19 around the world are easing, some spots on the Mediterranean coast are drawing the attention of tourists who want to holiday in isolation.

Caravan parks and campgrounds in the southern province of Mersin’s Erdemli district attract the attention of those who want to spend an isolated holiday in the midst of nature.

Those who settle in campgrounds with caravans they buy or rent, have the opportunity to have a pleasant holiday with the unique view of the Mediterranean coast.

Fully equipped caravans are often rented in Turkey’s major cities for excursions to the countryside.

But in the last 15 years, only 5,000 caravans have been produced in Turkey since there is a serious obstacle of high costs in converting vehicles under the age of five into caravans.

“We forget our troubles and problems here,” said Nurten Gıran, who has been on vacation with caravan for about 10 years.

“We work intensively during the week. I read book here, swim in the sea. It is very pleasant to live in nature,” she added.

Caravan rents in Turkey range from 500 Turkish Liras ($73) to 800 liras ($117) per day. Their sale prices vary between 130,000 liras ($19,000) and 300,000 liras ($44,000) depends on the caravan model.

Noting that the caravan gives freedom to the person, Yaşar Esgin, another holidaymaker also expressed that the holiday on wheels adds very good emotions into the human mind.

“You attach your home to the back of your car. Your bed, refrigerator, air conditioner inside, you travel like this. This means everywhere is your home,” he added.

Meanwhile, Turkey is preparing to expand holiday opportunities with caravans, by building more caravan parks for campers.

New “caravan park” projects were prepared across Turkey for enthusiasts of caravans, which have been preferred recently.

Tourism routes will be created for caravan parks to be established at highlands and on the beaches.

Caravan users will also be expecting to see infrastructure services to be built such as social reinforcement areas, electricity and water supplies, picnic and walking areas.

The officials also plan to realize a project to offer Turkey as a caravan route for European tourists within two years.