Hobbit houses in Turkey's east attract tourists

  • January 16 2021 07:00:00

SİVAS
Hobbit Houses in the eastern province of Sivas fascinated the viewers after covered with snowfall on Jan. 14. 

The houses were built by the local municipality with inspiration from the Lord of the Rings movies.

The Hobbit Houses on the slopes of the mountains became a hotspot for photographs and those who wanted a day break from the city.

Visitors enjoyed the beautiful views of the Hobbit Houses as well as Pasabahce recreational area covered in snow, six kilometers from central Sivas, where the winter has been dry this year.

