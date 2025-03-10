Hittites exhibition in South Korea

The Hittites exhibition is bringing Anatolia’s millennia-old heritage to South Korea.

According to a statement from the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the "Hittites" exhibition, which opened on March 6 at the Seoul Baekje Museum, showcases 212 artifacts from Türkiye to art lovers.

Aiming to strengthen cultural ties between Türkiye and South Korea, the exhibition features selected artifacts from the museums of Çorum, Boğazköy and Alacahöyük.

The Hittites, who emerged on the stage of history in the 17th century B.C., are being introduced on an international platform with their rich cultural heritage.

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, Birol İnceciköz, Director General of Cultural Heritage and Museums, expressed his satisfaction in presenting the Hittites’ cultural and artistic wealth to an international audience.

Previously exhibited at the Gimhae National Museum, the artifacts attracted great interest from over 37,000 visitors.

The collection, which bears traces of Hittite civilization, is now meeting art enthusiasts in Seoul, a city with a population of 23 million, further promoting Türkiye’s cultural heritage to wider audiences.

Emphasizing that they have brought Anatolia’s ancient heritage to Seoul, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said: "We took Göbeklitepe to Rome, and it garnered great interest. Now, it’s the Hittites’ turn. With the 'Hittites' exhibition opening at the Seoul Baekje Museum, we have brought Anatolia’s millennia-old heritage to South Korea. Selected from the museums of Çorum, Boğazköy and Alacahöyük, these artifacts will further strengthen the cultural ties between Türkiye and Korea.”

The exhibition will remain open until June 8. Additionally, on April 18, the “Türkiye-Hittites International Academic Conference” will be held, where expert scholars will discuss the Hittite civilization from a scientific perspective.

Meanwhile, parallel to the exhibition, the "Türkiye-Hittites International Academic Conference" will be held on April 18 through the initiative of the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency, with contributions from the Seoul Baekje Museum and Gimhae National Museum.

Speakers at the conference will include Professor Andreas Schachner, Professor Fikri Kulakoğlu and Önder İpek, as well as Resul İbiş, director of the Boğazköy Museum.

