Historical buildings strengthened with ancient method

Historical buildings strengthened with ancient method

Umut Erdem - ISTANBUL
Historical buildings strengthened with ancient method

Preparing a disaster plan against a possible major earthquake in Istanbul, the Culture and Tourism Ministry has started to strengthen the historical monuments benefiting from an ancient method known as “Khorasan mortar,” which was also used by the chief Ottoman architect Mimar Sinan.

After the Feb. 6 earthquakes that caused massive destruction in the 11 southern provinces, historical sites, especially in Hatay’s İskenderun and Antakya districts, experienced severe damage.

With the increasing anxiety derived from experts’ warnings against a possible large-scale quake in Istanbul, people in the city have started to take measures by moving to the safer places or strengthening their houses and workplaces.

The city, which has borne witness to several civilizations, cultures and states for centuries, hosts numerous historical structures.

Accordingly, the Culture and Tourism Ministry has prepared an emergency disaster plan for museums and cultural assets.

In the strengthening efforts of the historical structures, the ministry started to benefit from the “Khorasan mortar,” method, which was frequently used in mosques and bridges in the Ottoman period.

Widely known as the method of Mimar Sinan (Sinan the Architect), Hagia Sophia (Ayasofya) Mosque, Rumeli Hisarı (Rumelian Castle) and Süleymaniye Mosque were built with this mortar.

Historical Khorasan mortar is obtained by mixing crushed forms of bricks and tiles with lime.

This mixture enables buildings to have elasticity during an earthquake, while it is also highly resistant to water due to the characteristic of brick shards.

The ministry used this ancient method in the renovation efforts of Galata Tower.

In addition to Sinan, it is known that the Khorasan mortar is also utilized by Ancient Greek, Roman and Byzantine empires.

Some 29 historical structures including mosques and churches have been strengthened so far.

The ministry also initiated a large-scale study for historical artifacts in the museums.

Yahya Coşkun, Deputy General Manager of Cultural and Heritage Museums, stated that they plan to build “Warehouse Museums” on both sides of Istanbul, where historical artifacts that are in the museums’ collections, but not currently on display will be preserved.

The Warehouse Museum that we will build at Istanbul Ataturk Airport will be completed in a few months, Coşkun noted.

“Artifacts are systematically stored in special steel cabinets that are resistant to fire and tremors. The cabinets are fixed to the floor and to the walls. The covers and shelves are designed to prevent the works from falling and breaking.”

Stating that show-cases designed for earthquakes were fixed to the floor and walls, Coşkun noted that the works exhibited in the show-cases were placed on metal and plexin pedestals.

Türkiye,

ARTS & LIFE Two halves of Flemish family portrait reunited

Two halves of Flemish family portrait reunited
LATEST NEWS

  1. Two halves of Flemish family portrait reunited

    Two halves of Flemish family portrait reunited

  2. Prince Harry sues tabloid for defamation over story

    Prince Harry sues tabloid for defamation over story

  3. FSummit 2023 Conference & Exhibition organized in Antalya

    FSummit 2023 Conference & Exhibition organized in Antalya

  4. Historical buildings strengthened with ancient method

    Historical buildings strengthened with ancient method

  5. Sam Neill reveals cancer diagnosis

    Sam Neill reveals cancer diagnosis
Recommended
Many cats poisoned, some kittens brutally murdered in Istanbul

Many cats poisoned, some kittens brutally murdered in Istanbul
Türkiye launches science diplomacy in the 7th National Antarctic Science Expedition

Türkiye launches science diplomacy in the 7th National Antarctic Science Expedition
Many schools in a rush to retrofit amid quake panic

Many schools in a rush to retrofit amid quake panic
Türkiye is among the countries that have a say in the world: Erdoğan

Türkiye is among the countries that have a say in the world: Erdoğan
Election calendar starts to run

Election calendar starts to run
MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member

MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member
WORLD Israelis protest legal overhaul plans for 11th week

Israelis protest legal overhaul plans for 11th week

Israelis on Saturday took to the streets in protests, now in their 11th week, against plans by Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-line government to overhaul the country’s legal system.

ECONOMY China launches recruitment drive for college graduates

China launches recruitment drive for college graduates

China is launching an annual recruitment of college graduates in large and midsize cities, the official Xinhua news agency said yesterday, as authorities double down on efforts to meet a more ambitious job creation goal this year.

SPORTS Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on March 18 to claim the first ‘Monument’ of the season and the race his grandfather Raymond Poulidor took 62 years ago.