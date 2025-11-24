Historic Zeki Pasha mansion listed for market

ISTANBUL

The breathtaking 130-year-old Zeki Pasha Yalısı — Türkiye’s undisputed most valuable private home and an irreplaceable Ottoman masterpiece in the finest spot on the Bosphorus — has just been listed for sale.

Located in Sarıyer’s Rumelihisarı district at the foot of the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, the historic stone mansion stands out with its expansive garden, panoramic Bosphorus views and chateau-like facade.

Designed by renowned architectAlexandre Vallaury for Tophane Marshal Zeki Pasha, also known as “Filinta Mustafa,” the Borque-influenced mansion distinguishes itself from other waterfront residences with its monumental scale and ornate exterior.

The five-story structure offers 23 rooms, five salons and eight bathrooms, with ceiling heights ranging between 3 and 4.5 meters. The property also features dual access from both the garden and the seaside, with each floor including a large central hall and service areas.

Covering a total enclosed area of 2,489 square meters on a 519-square-meter footprint, the mansion has long been regarded as one of Türkiye’s most valuable properties. The price of the property is not yet known.

Real estate agents note that comparable waterfront mansions are currently listed between 2 billion and 6 billion Turkish Liras (around $47 million and $141 million), though they refrain from assigning a precise figure to the Zeki Pasha Mansion due to its rarity and historical significance as a preserved piece of late-Ottoman elite heritage.

The property, owned by a family originally from the Black Sea province of Trabzon, is being marketed through a private real estate firm.