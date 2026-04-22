Historic Mardin madrasa opens doors for students after a century

MARDİN

The historic Kasımiye Madrasa, a 15th-century educational complex in the southeastern province of Mardin, has returned to its original function as a center of learning after nearly a century, now hosting university-level courses once again.

Initially commissioned in the 13th century under Artuqid rule, the madrasa’s construction was halted by Mongol invasions under Timur. It stood unfinished for centuries until its completion in 1469 by the Akkoyunlu Sultan Kasım ibn Cihangir.

Renowned for its intricate stone craftsmanship, the complex includes a mausoleum, a fountain and 23 classrooms.

Historically, it served as a major center of education where scholars studied not only religious sciences but also disciplines such as medicine, astronomy, mathematics and chemistry. Education continued there uninterrupted until World War I.

Following the war, the madrasa was repurposed as military quarters until 1940, after which it was restored and used as a museum for a period.

Since 2020, Mardin Artuklu University has been using the site as an Islamic Science and Arts Center.

Initially, selected courses from faculties such as architecture, literature and tourism were held there.

Over the past year, the madrasa has resumed its academic role to a greater extent, with five classrooms now hosting undergraduate and graduate courses five days a week in fields including tourism, architecture, theology and fine arts.

The site remains open to visitors, while students from the university’s tourism guiding program also receive hands-on training by conducting guided tours within the historic structure.

Rector Professor Dr. İbrahim Özcoşar said the initiative aims to revive the madrasa’s long-standing scientific tradition.

“Mardin is a city that has historically demonstrated coexistence among different cultures, languages and beliefs,” Özcoşar said. “Kasımiye Madrasa stands out as one of the most significant structures reflecting this heritage. It was once a place where many disciplines that form the basis of modern sciences were studied. We have developed a strategy to revive this tradition.”

Students say the experience of studying in the centuries-old madrasa is both inspiring and unique.

Tourism guiding student Özlem Tekin said studying in such a historic setting provides a rare opportunity. “This was once a university of its time. Witnessing and presenting it in this way is extraordinary,” she said.

Fatma Nur Tunç, a student of radio, television and cinema from Istanbul, said the madrasa’s history and architecture left a strong impression on her. “I feel fortunate to study here. It feels like traveling back in time,” she noted.