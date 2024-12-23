Historic fountain in Çanakkale bears marks of Ottoman naval legacy

Historic fountain in Çanakkale bears marks of Ottoman naval legacy

ÇANAKKALE
Historic fountain in Çanakkale bears marks of Ottoman naval legacy

A historic fountain and its accompanying pools which once supplied water to the Ottoman fleet, nestled in the village of Kilitbahir in the western province of Çanakkale, stand as silent witnesses to the Ottoman Empire’s naval legacy.

 

İsmail Sabah, Deputy Director of the Atatürk and Çanakkale Wars Research Center (AÇASAM) at Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University, recently unearthed new details about the fountain.

 

“The fountain’s inscription dates back to 1865, a period coinciding with the Crimean War [1853-1856],” Sabah explained.

 

He noted that the fountain’s inscriptions written in the Latin alphabet likely reflect interactions between Ottoman forces and their European allies during that time.

 

Sabah’s exploration began with a study of Ottoman-inscribed gravestones and plaques in the Gallipoli Peninsula, the site of the Çanakkale Wars.

Among the discoveries, the fountain — commissioned by Ottoman admiral Halil Pasha — stood out. It was built to meet the critical water needs of the Ottoman Navy, a logistical challenge for fleets preparing for Mediterranean expeditions.

 

The fountain’s location puzzled researchers, as it lies four kilometers from the nearest village. “Fountains were typically constructed within or near settlements as acts of charity,” Sabah noted. “But this one is isolated, raising questions about its purpose.”

 

To solve the mystery, Sabah examined Halil Pasha’s foundation records, which referenced the “Piyale Pasha Garden,” a site known today as Havuzlar (Pools).

 

“The place where the fountain was intended to be built is referred to as Piyale Pasha Garden according to the foundation record. However, today this place is known as Havuzlar Mevkii. Therefore, the first question to be answered was where the Piyale Pasha Garden was,” Sabah said.

 

Ottoman historian Katip Çelebi’s writings provided further clues, describing how the Ottoman fleet, en route to the Mediterranean, would stop at this location to replenish water supplies.

 

“In Katip Çelebi's work translated as 'The Gift to the Great On Naval Wars,' we came across an important clue in the chapter describing the Ottoman Navy's expedition,” Sabah detailed. “According to the work, the navy sailing from Istanbul, after crossing the Marmara Sea, stops for a day at a place called Piyale Pasha Garden on the outskirts of the Dardanelles and thus supplies its water needs. At the same time, logs and kindling were bought from Çanakkale for the ships.”

 

The evidence confirmed that the fountain and its pools were not built for civilians but specifically for the navy.

 

“Freshwater was a vital resource for fleets, and this fountain became a key logistical point for Ottoman maritime operations,” Sabah noted.

 

Over time, the original name of the area, Pyale Pasha Gardens, was replaced with Havuzlar due to the prominence of the pools in front of the fountain.

 

The site also bears marks from multiple historical periods.

 

“We’ve found insriptions from the Crimean War, as well as writings and photographs from soldiers during the 1915 Gallipoli Campaign,” Sabah added.

 

“We can clearly see the date 1856 on the fountain and it is written in Latin. This date coincides with the Crimean War of 1853-1856. It is highly probable that it was written by one of the soldiers who came as an ally of the Ottoman Empire at that time, or at least we can make such an assessment,” Sabah said.

 

“In sum, we realized that we encountered one of the most significant places in Turkish maritime history thanks to an inscription text.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

    Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

  2. Christmas events in Syria amid calls for minority-inclusive rule

    Christmas events in Syria amid calls for minority-inclusive rule

  3. Ethiopian, Somali intel chiefs meet after Ankara-mediated deal

    Ethiopian, Somali intel chiefs meet after Ankara-mediated deal

  4. Five men convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis

    Five men convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis

  5. Turkish Energy Ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss cooperation

    Turkish Energy Ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss cooperation
Recommended
Ukrainian orchestra captivates Turkish fans with Lord of the Rings soundtracks

Ukrainian orchestra captivates Turkish fans with 'Lord of the Rings' soundtracks

Picturesque Japan hot spring town limits day trippers

Picturesque Japan hot spring town limits day trippers
Romes famed Trevi Fountain reopens after renovation works

Rome's famed Trevi Fountain reopens after renovation works
Stained glasses, mosaics found at Harran archeological site

Stained glasses, mosaics found at Harran archeological site

Sonic 3 bests Mufasa: The Lion King at the box office

'Sonic 3' bests 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at the box office
Women revive historical treasures of Diyarbakır’s museum complex

Women revive historical treasures of Diyarbakır’s museum complex
World’s largest holographic zoo opens in Istanbul

World’s largest holographic zoo opens in Istanbul
WORLD Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

Syria's new authorities announced Tuesday that they had reached an agreement with the country's rebel groups on their dissolution and integration into the regular defence forces.
ECONOMY Goldman Sachs expects Central Bank to keep rates on hold

Goldman Sachs expects Central Bank to keep rates on hold

Analysts at Goldman Sachs think the Turkish Central Bank will remain on hold at 50 percent on Dec. 26 against the consensus expectation of a small rate cut.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿