Historic Beypazarı district enters UNESCO list

  • April 18 2020 12:27:11

Historic Beypazarı district enters UNESCO list

ISTANBUL
Historic Beypazarı district enters UNESCO list

Ankara’s historic Beypazarı district on April 18 entered the tentative list of UNESCO with its thousands of years old history.

Beypazarı has been a settlement since ancient times and holds symbols of ancient traditions with rich historical and natural resources, according to UNESCO.

A popular travel destination close to Turkey’s capital Ankara, the district attracts visitors with its well-preserved old Ottoman houses, diverse local food, and natural sources.

Day-trippers are hosted in traditional Turkish houses, typically two or three-story stone buildings.

As for its local cuisine, the most famous local food is Beypazarı kurusu, a traditional long-lasting pastry. Other significant tastes include high-quality natural mineral water, "tarhana" - a dried crushed mixture of fermented yogurt and wheat flour usually served as a soup- "erişte"- traditional noodles- and stuffed grape leaves.

The fertile soil of the region makes it produce nearly 60% of Turkey's carrots, as well as lettuce, green onion, and spinach farming.

A 3-000-year-old Zerzevan Castle located in southeastern Diyarbakir, the historical port city of İzmir on the Aegean coast, Karatepe-Aslantaş archeological site in the central Osmaniye province and Koramaz Valley in the central Kayseri province also entered the UNESCO's tentative list.

MOST POPULAR

  1. People swarm streets ahead of Turkey’s weekend curfew

    People swarm streets ahead of Turkey’s weekend curfew

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,769 with 78,546 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,769 with 78,546 total cases

  3. Full lockdown against coronavirus would be very costly: Presidential spokesperson

    Full lockdown against coronavirus would be very costly: Presidential spokesperson

  4. Drugs from Greek Cyprus stir crisis between Turkish Cypriot authorities

    Drugs from Greek Cyprus stir crisis between Turkish Cypriot authorities

  5. German academic stranded at Aegean Sea amid pandemic

    German academic stranded at Aegean Sea amid pandemic
Recommended
Treasure hunters destroy historic structure in Şile

Treasure hunters destroy historic structure in Şile
Local man donates Turkish cologne bottles he collected for 50 years

Local man donates Turkish cologne bottles he collected for 50 years
Music, dance performance pleases neighbors amid lockdown

Music, dance performance pleases neighbors amid lockdown
Melting glaciers reveal mountain pass from Viking era

Melting glaciers reveal mountain pass from Viking era
Turkeys bazaar added to temporary UNESCO Heritage list

Turkey's bazaar added to temporary UNESCO Heritage list
800K people visit online museums amid virus

800K people visit online museums amid virus
WORLD Legendary climate scientist John Houghton dies at 88

Legendary climate scientist John Houghton dies at 88

Sir John Theodore Houghton, a prominent British atmospheric physicist and climate scientist, and co-chair of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), died on April 15 in the U.K, from a suspected case of coronavirus.

ECONOMY Turkish automakers set to resume production

Turkish automakers set to resume production

Most of the Turkish automotive companies are planning to reopen manufacturing plants next week after nearly a one-month-long suspension due to measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.