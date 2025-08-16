Historic artifacts seized from furniture store in Antalya

ANTALYA
Authorities in the southern province of Antalya have seized a large number of historic artifacts from a furniture and home decor business following a tip-off about illegally held items.

 

Conducted at the company’s headquarters and a separate warehouse, the operation uncovered numerous objects believed to have been looted from historic homes, often from properties whose owners live in other cities.

 

Among the items were Roman-era column capitals dating back 1,500 years, intricately carved stones, and Ottoman- and Seljuk-era doors, windows and kilims.

 

They also included a carved conical stove hood dating back to the 15th century and 300–400-year-old hand-painted cabinets.

 

Cemil Karabayram, former director of the local monuments regional office, reported the case after visiting the site to document the findings.

 

Posting on social media, Karabayram said that he visited the store posing as a customer and expressed his deep concern over the destruction and illegal trade of these historic items.

 

“Consider this a tip-off. Antalya’s history is Türkiye’s history. This history must be preserved forever,” Karabayram said.

 

He called on Antalya authorities, including the prosecutor’s office and museum officials, to hold those responsible accountable and ensure the artifacts are returned to proper protection.

 

Following the inspection after Karabayram’s tip-off, all recovered artifacts were confiscated and transported to the Side Archaeological Museum.

 

Investigations into the store’s management are ongoing.

