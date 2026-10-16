Hilary Swank, 52, expecting third child

LOS ANGELES

Swank shared the news on Instagram on Oct 14 in a playful video. (AP File Photo)

Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank has announced that she is expecting her third child with husband Philip Schneider, three years after becoming a mother to twins.



The 52-year-old actress shared the news on Instagram on Oct. 14 in a playful video featuring her husband and their three-year-old twins, Aya and Ohm, dancing in the dark with glow sticks attached to their bodies.



The video revealed a glowing baby figure outlined on Swank’s belly, announcing the new addition to the family.



“A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December,” she captioned the post, hinting at the baby’s expected arrival.



Swank and Schneider married in 2018 and welcomed their twins in April 2023, when the actress was 48. She first announced that she was expecting twins during an appearance on “Good Morning America” in October 2022.



The “Million Dollar Baby” star has spoken openly about becoming a mother later in life and the changes that parenthood has brought to her life. She previously described motherhood as deeply rewarding and said the experience had changed her perspective on her body and identity.



Swank won the Academy Award for best actress for “Boys Don’t Cry” in 2000 and again for “Million Dollar Baby” in 2005. Her other film credits include “Freedom Writers” and “P.S. I Love You.”