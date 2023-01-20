Highest temperature recorded as 47.9 in 2022

ISTANBUL
The hottest day in Türkiye in 2022 was on July 15 in the southeastern province of Şırnak’s Silopi district at 47.9 degrees, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has said in its latest report.

The bureau published a report indicating meteorological extreme values of the province and districts in 2022.

The warmest day in the country was experienced in Şırnak’s Silopi district on July 15, while the air temperature was measured as 47.9 degrees.

The second highest temperature value was recorded in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa’s Ceylanpınar district at 47.7 degrees on July 10, 2022.

The third highest temperature value was measured in the Şırnak’s Cizre district at 47.4 degrees on Aug. 5.

On the other hand, on Jan. 18, the coldest day of last year, thermometers showed minus 34.4 degrees in the eastern province of Van’s Özalp district.

The second lowest temperature value was recorded as minus 33.8 degrees below zero in Van’s Çaldıran district and minus 33.7 degrees in the eastern province of Ağrı’s Taşlıçay district on the same day.

The highest total daily precipitation amount in 2022 was recorded in a village in the southern province of Mersin, while 451.9 kilograms of precipitation fell per square meter in the village.

According to the bureau’s data, the highest snow depth was measured as 235 centimeters at the northern province of Bolu’s Kartalkaya Ski Center on March 3, 2022.

It was followed by İkizdere Plateau in the Black Sea province of Rize with 226 centimeters.

The third highest snow thickness was measured at 221 centimeters on Aşkale Kop Mountain in the Black Sea region.

On Aug. 2, the day when the wind blew the fastest in 2022, the wind was measured as 175.3 kilometers per hour in the central Anatolian province of Niğde.

