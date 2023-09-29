High school student faces jail for 'disrespecting Atatürk'

High school student faces jail for 'disrespecting Atatürk'

ISTANBUL
High school student faces jail for disrespecting Atatürk

A 17-year-old high school student in Istanbul faces a potential prison sentence of up to three years after being arrested for his controversial actions involving a photograph of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

The student, only identified by the initials A.E.S., was charged under the "law on crimes committed against Atatürk," and the indictment requested a prison sentence ranging from one year and six months to four years and six months. Due to his age, the sentence was reduced by one-third, leading to a requested prison term of one to three years.

Furthermore, the Anatolian Chief Public Prosecutor's Office opted not to pursue charges of "inciting the public to hatred and hostility or humiliating."

The controversy emerged when images of A.E.S were circulated on social media, showing him wiping a photograph of Atatürk on the crotch of his trousers.

The indictment included a report prepared by the police's cybercrime teams, which noted that the offending post had been discovered during a virtual patrol activity conducted on publicly accessible resources on July 8.

On Sept. 20, A.E.S. was taken into custody by the police and subsequently arrested by the court. The indictment also revealed that the video in question had been recorded around two years ago and that A.E.S. claimed not to have known the identity of the person in the photograph as Atatürk.

WORLD Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help
LATEST NEWS

  1. Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

    Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

  2. Blinken meets Indian foreign minister as row between India and Canada simmers

    Blinken meets Indian foreign minister as row between India and Canada simmers

  3. Three killed in twin Dutch shootings

    Three killed in twin Dutch shootings

  4. Türkiye prioritizes regional peace, security: Top security council

    Türkiye prioritizes regional peace, security: Top security council

  5. Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report

    Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report
Recommended
Türkiye prioritizes regional peace, security: Top security council

Türkiye prioritizes regional peace, security: Top security council

Turkish universities clinch spot on prominent ranking list

Turkish universities clinch spot on prominent ranking list
Vanishing tiles reproduced for Selimiye Mosque

Vanishing tiles reproduced for Selimiye Mosque
Mediterranean Basin to warm more than rest of world: Study

Mediterranean Basin to warm more than rest of world: Study
İTÜ launches driverless bus service on campus

İTÜ launches driverless bus service on campus
Perpetrator of hit-and-run incident surrenders after 71 days

Perpetrator of hit-and-run incident surrenders after 71 days
Seismic research ship docks in Trabzon for maintenance

Seismic research ship docks in Trabzon for maintenance
WORLD Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson vowed Thursday to defeat criminal gangs with the military's help after a surge of violence that has killed a growing number of children and innocent victims.

ECONOMY Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report

Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report

Türkiye was one of the world’s top 10 tourism earners in 2022, according to a recent report published by the U.N. World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), looking at the impact of the pandemic on international tourism.
SPORTS Paralympic swimmers inspiring journey documented

Paralympic swimmer's inspiring journey documented

The remarkable life story of Sümeyye Boyacı, Türkiye's pioneering female Paralympic national swimmer who clinched the title of world champion last year, has been brought to the screen in a documentary.