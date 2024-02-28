High-profile fraud case deepens with defendants’ phone examination

High-profile fraud case deepens with defendants’ phone examination

A new development in the high-profile fraud case involving Seçil Erzan, former branch manager of private lender Denizbank who swindled renowned football stars, sees new evidence emerge as an expert report detailing the examination of defendants’ phone records has been added to the case file.

According to the report, Erzan’s phone revealed internet searches related to suicide, along with inquiries about countries that refrain from extraditing criminals to Türkiye between Mar. 15 and Apr. 7, 2023.

Many photos on Erzan's phone had been deleted, while those recovered depicted payment records and promissory notes attributed to the defendant involving certain complainants and individuals identified as "hoca" and "F.T." in her personal contacts.

Additionally, a message from April 2023 between complainant Volkan Bahçekapılı and Erzan included Bahçekapılı's remark accusing Erzan of deceit, concluding with a threat to contact the "hoca."

In the report, it was determined that Ali Yörük and Atilla Yörük started using their phones as of Apr. 9, 2023, and that the defendants may have agreed to change or reset their phones together.

The report also stated that a foreign number that was not registered in Ali Yörük's contacts sent a message to Yörük that read, "I warned you at the time."

Following the main indictment, which asked for Erzan's imprisonment from 69 years to 226 years for "forgery of private documents" and "qualified fraud,” the prison sentence requested for Erzan was increased.

The new indictment requests 77 to 252 years in prison for Erzan, while the other defendants are requested to be sentenced to between three and 85 years in prison for the same offenses.

