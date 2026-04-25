Heroes behind balloon tours: Ground crews

NEVŞEHİR

The “ground crews,” the unseen heroes of hot air balloon tours that offer tourists a unique experience in Cappadocia, play an active role at every stage of the flight from start to finish.

The view created by hot air balloons rising at sunrise, allowing visitors to take in the region’s natural beauty from above, adds to the area’s appeal for tourism.

While around 120 pilots take to the skies over Cappadocia at the same time, a workforce of 650 on the ground works to ensure the balloons are safely prepared and that flights and landings are completed without problems.

Each balloon is supported by a five-person ground crew, who gather hours before the tour to begin preparations for the day. After loading baskets, fuel cylinders, fans and other equipment onto vehicles, teams set off in convoys toward designated takeoff sites.

Upon arrival, they work intensively to prepare the balloons for flight. Responsible for setup, readiness and safe landing, teams position the basket and envelope, inflating the balloon first with a fan and then with the pilot’s burner until it is ready to ascend.

Once passengers arriving at sunrise are boarded and final safety checks are completed, the balloons rise one after another into the sky.

After takeoff, ground crews follow the balloons by vehicle, constantly adjusting their position based on wind direction. Staying in radio contact with the pilot, they also contribute to flight safety.

As the balloons drift for about an hour over valleys dotted with fairy chimneys and begin to descend, the crews make great efforts to guide them directly onto trailers for landing.

After touchdown, teams release the hot air inside the envelope and carefully fold the balloon with meticulous effort. The packed balloon and equipment are then transported back to the company garage, where final checks are carried out for the next day’s flight.

Ground crew chief Kazım Tilli said the team, working with discipline and determination, is a crucial part of the balloon tour service.

“We make the most of our time before and after the flight. The most sensitive part of our job is the landing,” Tilli said, noting that terrain conditions can make landings challenging.

Explaining that ground crew members undergo specific training and gain expertise through practice, he added: “In summer, we start work around 2:30 a.m. and in winter around 4:30 a.m. We bring the balloons to the site and prepare them alongside the pilots. Safety checks are our top priority. We closely monitor guide ropes and any tears in the fabric. We help passengers board and ensure they have a safe journey. Slowing the balloon during landing is our responsibility. In calm weather, we can land directly on the trailer, but in windy conditions, additional support is needed. The pilot flies the balloon, but we are the eyes on the ground — like hidden heroes and protectors of the passengers. We stay in constant communication with the pilot.”

Sefa Çalış, a member of the ground crew, said Cappadocia is a special tourism destination and that they are proud to take part in one of its most distinctive activities.

“Tourists usually know the pilots, but we are the ground team supporting them. We are their eyes on the ground, helping them in areas they cannot see and assisting with landings,” he said.

Pilot Tankut Demir also emphasized that balloon tours are a team effort.

“Once we are airborne, we rely on information from the ground crew to monitor air traffic. It is a joy for us to see our guests enjoying the skies alongside other balloons and this unique landscape. It is also important for promoting our country and region. The ground crew completes our work, and we complete the part they cannot do. From A to Z, balloon tours are a team effort,” he said.