Henkel’s Tuzla plant achieves carbon neutrality

ISTANBUL

Henkel’s Adhesive Technologies plant in İstanbul’s Tuzla district, has achieved carbon neutrality, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ambitions to become climate positive across its global operations by 2030.

The Adhesive Technologies production site in Chennai, India and the Tuzla plant are the first two Henkel facilities across the India, Middle East and Africa region to be carbon neutral, the company said in a statement.

The switch to zero carbon emissions footprint was achieved at the Tuzla plant by drawing electricity from on- and offsite renewable energy sources, along with the deployment of energy efficient solutions such as LED lighting, smart motion sensors and natural lighting, it added.

By achieving carbon neutrality at its Adhesive’s Tuzla plant, Henkel covers scope 1 and 2 of the Greenhouse Gas (GhG) protocol, the world’s most widely used greenhouse gas accounting standards.

Henkel will transform all of its production sites in Türkiye into carbon neutral sites by 2030, sourcing 100 per cent of its energy from renewable sources, and reducing the use of fossil energy sources through state-of-the-art technologies, according to the statement.

“To be amongst the first Henkel sites in the IMEA region to achieve carbon neutrality is a great achievement, and we hope to inspire our customers, partners and stakeholders to join us in our efforts to reduce carbon emissions and the impact of climate change,” said Simon Ulmann, VP operations and supply chain IMEA.

By 2025, Henkel aims to reduce the carbon footprint at its production sites worldwide by 65 per cent per ton of product compared to the base year 2010 and to date, this has already been reduced by 55 per cent per ton of product