Henkel Turkey appoints new president

  • July 10 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Chemical and consumer goods company Henkel has appointed a new president in Turkey, according to a company statement.

Güray Yıldız will serve as Henkel Turkey president, in addition to his current position as Henkel Turkey Laundry and Home Care general manager, a post he has been holding since Jan. 1, 2018.

Yıldız has succeeded Hasan Alemdar, who was in this role for nearly nine and a half years.

Subsequently, Alemdar will start his new position as vice president of Henkel Beauty Care MEA Consumer at the company’s regional headquarters in Dubai.

Having graduated from Middle East Technical University’s political science and public management department, Yıldız started his career in the fast-moving consumer goods sector in 1997.

He joined Henkel in 1999 as Henkel Turkey Laundry and Home Care Key Accounts sales representative.

Düsseldorf-based Henkel, which employs 53,000 people globally, reported sales of more than 19 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.6 billion euros last year.

