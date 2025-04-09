Henkel targets strong organic growth in 2025

ISTANBUL

Henkel achieved strong organic sales growth in 2024 and significantly increased its profitability, the company said in a statement.

The Henkel Group's sales in the fiscal year 2024 reached 21.6 billion euros, a nominal increase of 0.3 percent compared to the previous year.

Following moderate growth momentum in 2024, the global economic output is again anticipated to be moderate in 2025, it said.

This assumes a moderate increase in both industrial and consumer demand in key areas of the consumer goods business for Henkel, according to the statement.

With regard to the prices for direct materials, Henkel expects an increase in the low to mid-single-digit percentage range compared to the annual average of 2024.

Considering these assumptions, Henkel expects to generate organic sales growth between 1.5 and 3.5 percent in the fiscal year 2025.

“In 2024, we achieved good organic sales growth and very significantly improved our profitability — with an outstanding margin increase of 2.4 percentage points, supported by an excellent gross margin development, and with an extraordinary increase in earnings per preferred share of 25 percent,” said Carsten Knobel, Henkel CEO.

“We will propose a double-digit percentage increase in the dividend at the Annual General Meeting. We have also decided on a new share buyback program with a volume of up to 1 billion euros,” he announced.