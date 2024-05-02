'Hell's Kitchen' and 'Stereophonic' lead Tony nominations

NEW YORK

Two Broadway shows celebrating the spark of sonic creativity — the musical “Hell’s Kitchen” fueled by Alicia Keys songs, and the play "Stereophonic" about a '70s rock band at the edge of stardom — each earned a leading 13 Tony Award nominations on April 30, a list that also saw a record number of women nominated for best director.

A total of 28 shows earned a Tony nod or more, with the musical “The Outsiders,” an adaptation of the beloved S. E. Hinton novel and the Francis Ford Coppola film, earning 12 nominations; a starry revival of “Cabaret” starring Eddie Redmayne, nabbing nine; and "Appropriate," Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ searing play about a family reunion in Arkansas where everyone has competing motivations and grievances, grabbing eight.

The nominations marked a smashing of the Tony record for most women named in a single season. This year, three women were nominated for best play direction — Lila Neugebauer (‘Appropriate’), Anne Kauffman (‘Mary Jane’) and Whitney White (‘Jaja’s African Hair Braiding’) — while four were nominated in the musical category — Maria Friedman (‘Merrily We Roll Along’), Leigh Silverman (‘Suffs’) Jessica Stone (‘Water for Elephants’) and Danya Taymor (‘The Outsiders’).

Rachel McAdams, making her Broadway debut in “Mary Jane,” earned a best actress in a play nomination, while “Succession” star Jeremy Strong, got his first ever nomination, for a revival of “An Enemy of the People” and Liev Schreiber of “Ray Donovan” fame nabbed one for leading "Doubt." Jessica Lange in “Mother Play,” Sarah Paulson in “Appropriate” and Amy Ryan, who stepped in at the last minute for a revival of “Doubt,” also earned nominations in the best actress in a play category.

"The Big Bang Theory" star Jim Parsons earned a supporting nod for “Mother Play,” and Daniel Radcliffe on his fifth Broadway show, a revival of Stephen Sondheim's “Merrily We Roll Along,” won his first nomination.