'Hell's Kitchen' and 'Stereophonic' lead Tony nominations

'Hell's Kitchen' and 'Stereophonic' lead Tony nominations

NEW YORK
Hells Kitchen and Stereophonic lead Tony nominations

Two Broadway shows celebrating the spark of sonic creativity — the musical “Hell’s Kitchen” fueled by Alicia Keys songs, and the play "Stereophonic" about a '70s rock band at the edge of stardom — each earned a leading 13 Tony Award nominations on April 30, a list that also saw a record number of women nominated for best director.

A total of 28 shows earned a Tony nod or more, with the musical “The Outsiders,” an adaptation of the beloved S. E. Hinton novel and the Francis Ford Coppola film, earning 12 nominations; a starry revival of “Cabaret” starring Eddie Redmayne, nabbing nine; and "Appropriate," Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ searing play about a family reunion in Arkansas where everyone has competing motivations and grievances, grabbing eight.

The nominations marked a smashing of the Tony record for most women named in a single season. This year, three women were nominated for best play direction — Lila Neugebauer (‘Appropriate’), Anne Kauffman (‘Mary Jane’) and Whitney White (‘Jaja’s African Hair Braiding’) — while four were nominated in the musical category — Maria Friedman (‘Merrily We Roll Along’), Leigh Silverman (‘Suffs’) Jessica Stone (‘Water for Elephants’) and Danya Taymor (‘The Outsiders’).

Rachel McAdams, making her Broadway debut in “Mary Jane,” earned a best actress in a play nomination, while “Succession” star Jeremy Strong, got his first ever nomination, for a revival of “An Enemy of the People” and Liev Schreiber of “Ray Donovan” fame nabbed one for leading "Doubt." Jessica Lange in “Mother Play,” Sarah Paulson in “Appropriate” and Amy Ryan, who stepped in at the last minute for a revival of “Doubt,” also earned nominations in the best actress in a play category.

"The Big Bang Theory" star Jim Parsons earned a supporting nod for “Mother Play,” and Daniel Radcliffe on his fifth Broadway show, a revival of Stephen Sondheim's “Merrily We Roll Along,” won his first nomination.

awards , Hollywood,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

    Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu faces prison for insult charges against ex-minister

    Kılıçdaroğlu faces prison for insult charges against ex-minister

  3. Erdoğan slams US response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations

    Erdoğan slams US response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations

  4. Majority of detainees released after May Day rallies

    Majority of detainees released after May Day rallies

  5. Parliament speaker continues visits for new constitution talks

    Parliament speaker continues visits for new constitution talks
Recommended
Hollywood stunt performers rev up Fall Guy premiere

Hollywood stunt performers rev up 'Fall Guy' premiere
Iran summons crew of Cannes competition film

Iran summons crew of Cannes competition film
Two charged in UK over Robin Hood tree cut down

Two charged in UK over 'Robin Hood tree' cut down
Fire of Anatolia to celebrate 25th year at stadium

Fire of Anatolia to celebrate 25th year at stadium
US novelist Paul Auster dies aged 77

US novelist Paul Auster dies aged 77
Britney and Jamie Spears settlement avoids long, ugly trial

Britney and Jamie Spears settlement avoids long, ugly trial
WORLD China says to take necessary measures after fresh US sanctions

China says to take 'necessary measures' after fresh US sanctions

Beijing on Thursday said it would take "necessary measures" after the United States announced fresh sanctions aimed at crippling Russia's military and industrial capabilities, punishing companies in China and elsewhere that help Moscow acquire weapons for its war in Ukraine.
ECONOMY Countries chasing economic innovation: UN

Countries chasing economic innovation: UN

A revival of industrial policies is under way around the world, the United Nations said Thursday, with countries going for technological innovation to diversify their economies.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿