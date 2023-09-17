Helicopter crashes during fire response op, 3 missing

İZMİR
A night-fight helicopter engaged in firefighting operations in the western province of İzmir's Menderes district has crashed into Tahtalı dam, leading to a daring rescue operation to locate the missing crew members.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı who arrived at the scene reported that one of the four personnel on the helicopter had been rescued. The rescued individual was identified as a Kyrgyz national, while the remaining crew members consisted of two Kyrgyz and one Turkish national. Fortunately, the rescued crew member was reported to be in stable condition.

The incident unfolded when a massive fire broke out in a wooded area within the Tahtalı Dam basin on Sept. 16. A rapid response involving ground and aerial assets was immediately initiated to contain the spreading blaze.

A force of nine aircraft, 20 helicopters, 54 water tankers, 20 water supply vehicles, 10 heavy-duty machines and around 500 personnel joined forces to battle the flames. As nightfall descended, three night-vision equipped helicopters continued to provide aerial support in an effort to gain the upper hand over the wildfire.

However, at approximately 11:53 p.m., contact with one of the helicopters was lost while it was engaged in a water retrieval operation from Tahtalı dam.

An investigation into the incident later confirmed that the night-fight helicopter had crashed into the dam.

Throughout the night, exhaustive efforts were made by the gendarmerie, police, coast guard and fire brigade underwater search and rescue teams to pinpoint the exact location of the submerged helicopter wreckage. As dawn broke, aerial support from additional helicopters further augmented the search and rescue operation.

Yumaklı noted that the location of the helicopter wreckage had been determined and confirmed that efforts were underway to retrieve it from the dam.

